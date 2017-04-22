Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 5:01 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Thousands Celebrate Earth Day as Santa Barbara Hosts Annual Homegrown Festival

Environmental activism takes center stage but leaves plenty of room for music, food, chill vibes, fun activities and alternative-energy vehicles

Actor Jeff Bridges, left, presents the Community Environmental Council’s Environmental Hero Award to entrepreneur, activist and author Paul Hawken at Saturday’s Earth Day Festival at Alameda Park in Santa Barbara.

Actor Jeff Bridges, left, presents the Community Environmental Council's Environmental Hero Award to entrepreneur, activist and author Paul Hawken at Saturday's Earth Day Festival at Alameda Park in Santa Barbara. (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

< 465 > of 16
Earth Day Festival goers hang out in the shade and listen to music Saturday at Alameda Park.

Earth Day Festival goers hang out in the shade and listen to music Saturday at Alameda Park. (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

< 466 > of 16
Festival goers dance to music from the main stage.

Festival goers dance to music from the main stage. (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

< 467 > of 16
Santa Barbara-based R&B artist Austin Sexton and his band perform at Earth Day on Saturday.

Santa Barbara-based R&B artist Austin Sexton and his band perform at Earth Day on Saturday. (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

< 469 > of 16

(Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

< 468 > of 16
Actor Jeff Bridges presented the Environmental Hero Award to Paul Hawken.

Actor Jeff Bridges presented the Environmental Hero Award to Paul Hawken. (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

< 470 > of 16

(Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

< 471 > of 16
Activist, author and entrepreneur Paul Hawken was presented with the Community Environmental Council’s Environmental Hero Award on Saturday.

Activist, author and entrepreneur Paul Hawken was presented with the Community Environmental Council's Environmental Hero Award on Saturday. (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

< 472 > of 16
With activism the theme of this year’s Earth Day Festival, participants in Saturday’s March for Science hung posters at Alameda Park arguing the importance of science to society.

With activism the theme of this year's Earth Day Festival, participants in Saturday's March for Science hung posters at Alameda Park arguing the importance of science to society. (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

< 473 > of 16

(Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

< 474 > of 16

(Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

< 475 > of 16
A participant in the March for Science gets a photo opportunity with posters advocating for the embrace of science.

A participant in the March for Science gets a photo opportunity with posters advocating for the embrace of science. (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

< 476 > of 16
Electric, hydrogen and hybrid cars like this Tesla model featured prominently in Earth Day’s car show.

Electric, hydrogen and hybrid cars like this Tesla model featured prominently in Earth Day's car show. (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

< 477 > of 16
Brass instruments take over during a song by Santa Barbara rock band The Academy.

Brass instruments take over during a song by Santa Barbara rock band The Academy. (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

< 478 > of 16
Two Earth Day Festival goers practice Acro Yoga in Alameda Park.

Two Earth Day Festival goers practice Acro Yoga in Alameda Park. (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

< 479 > of 16
Some 30,000 people were expected to attend this weekend’s Earth Day festival in Alameda Park

Some 30,000 people were expected to attend this weekend's Earth Day festival in Alameda Park (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

< 480 > of 16
 
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | April 22, 2017 | 8:06 p.m.

Earth Day returned to its birthplace Saturday with music, food, plenty of sun and a healthy dose of environmentalism.

Santa Barbara’s Earth Day Festival, put on by the Community Environmental Council in Alameda Park, was expected to bring out 30,000 visitors over the two-day gathering.

With many concerned about the direction that President Donald Trump’s administration is taking on science, the climate and the environment, this year’s theme was activism.

“Here, they have multiple opportunities to see what various organizations are doing, to see what various companies are doing, and to get involved and engaged,” said Fran Farina of Sierra Club California, whose Los Padres chapter had one of the many booths set up across the park.

“That’s what we really need. We need people who are going to volunteer their time to help these organizations, like Sierra Club, to support with money, if they can, and make their voices heard.”

Farina said Santa Barbara’s streak of environmental activism hasn’t wavered since the 1969 Santa Barbara oil spill spurred then-Sen. Gaylord Nelson, D-Wis., to found what became the international celebration of Earth Day the next year. Santa Barbara’s celebration was among the first.

“I think what we’re seeing now is that more people are aware that things they’ve taken for granted like clean air, clean water are in danger,” she said.

Activism was on full display Saturday with Santa Barbara’s March for Science, which wound its way to Alameda Park, where participants hung up signs that argued, often very creatively, for society’s and the government’s embrace of science.

“I think we’ve got this momentum, and I think we need to build on it and keep going,” said Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte, who staffed a booth for elected officials Saturday.

“I’m seeing a lot more engagement with our younger people,” she told Noozhawk. “I think that’s good. They’re paying attention.”

Filling in the two-block park were scores of booths representing environmental and social organizations, local businesses and others offering environmentally sustainable products and services.

Attendees danced to music from local artists performing on the main stage, visited a beer garden, enjoyed lunch from food trucks and booths, and tested out their athleticism with a rock wall and slack line.

A car show exhibited the latest electric, hydrogen and hybrid cars — one of the Community Environmental Council’s efforts to promote active and emissions-free transportation.

The car show’s goal, according to CEC transportation and climate specialist Cameron Gray, was to bring home to visitors the wide array of environmentally friendly vehicles on the market.

Transportation accounts for the largest share of greenhouse-gas emissions in California, where more than a quarter-million electric vehicles are now on the road, he said.

Highlighting Saturday’s festivities was the presentation of CEC’s Environmental Hero Award, which was bestowed on activist, entrepreneur and author Paul Hawken by actor Jeff Bridges.

Past winners have included former Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, who retired earlier this year; Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk; director James Cameron; and science educator Bill Nye.

Hawken has authored a number of best-selling books on issues ranging from capitalism to climate change, founded environmentally conscious businesses and now leads an international collaboration of researches looking to address climate change.

He said that all the issues that have galvanized people around the country to march over the past few months — from women’s equality to science to education — have to be approached from a positive perspective.

“Those who are ‘against’ have caused the issues that we deal with,” Hawken told festival goers. “But by being against ‘against’ is not going to be a solution. It’s about being ‘for.’”

The Earth Day Festival continues from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 