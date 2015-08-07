Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 3:19 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Thousands Line Santa Barbara’s State Street for Fiesta Historical Parade

Exuberant dancers, equestrians and colorful floats made their way through town during Friday's parade

More than 600 horses walked along Cabrillo Boulevard and State Street as part of Friday’s Old Spanish Days Historical Parade.
More than 600 horses walked along Cabrillo Boulevard and State Street as part of Friday’s Old Spanish Days Historical Parade.  (Fritz Olenberger / Old Spanish Days photo)
By Serena Doubleday, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkNews | August 7, 2015 | 4:25 p.m.

[Click here for a Noozhawk slideshow]

The Old Spanish Days Fiesta Celebration has returned to Santa Barbara, flooding downtown with vibrant colors, music, dancing, and confetti as Santa Barbara celebrates its Spanish heritage.

Friday's El Desfil Histórico, the Historical Parade, marked the 91st anniversary of the parade.

Spectators, with blankets and chairs in hand, arrived well before the noon start time to secure a good spot on either side of State Street and the west end of Cabrillo Boulevard, where the horses, dancers and floats lined up.  

The morning was cloudy, but blue skies appeared as soon as the parade began.

Unique to Santa Barbara, the parade is one of the largest equestrian parades in the nation, featuring over 600 horses, beautiful antique carriages, wagons, and coaches.

Expert riders dressed in colorful costumes seemed to make their horses “dance” in time to the lively mariachi music.

The parade was led by the young Fiesta Flower Girls, who shouted, “Viva la Fiesta!” and threw flowers into the crowd. Graceful flamenco dancers and mariachi bands followed.

Featured at the beginning of the parade were historical floats that told tales of California and Santa Barbara history.

The Spirit of Fiesta and dancers start off the parade Friday. (Fritz Olenberger / Old Spanish Days photo)

This year, the Rotary Clubs of the Santa Barbara area float, a replica of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse and Sunken Gardens, hosted a wedding.

The bride and groom, Lindsay Muse and James Reichlen, were heard saying their vows and seen having their first dance as the flower-covered float made its way through town.

Mounted police groups from all over Southern California and high school marching bands from across the Tri-Counties delighted parade attendees, who were dressed festively in Fiesta styles and waved at the parade participants.

Santa Barbara County firefighters were at the end of the parade, drawing loud cheers and throwing confetti into the crowd. 

Fiesta celebrations will continue through Sunday and a full schedule of events can be found here. 

Noozhawk contributing writer Serena Doubleday can be reached at [email protected] Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Bride and groom Lindsay Muse and James Reichlen got married on the Rotary Club float during Friday's parade. (Ken Pfeiffer photo)

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 