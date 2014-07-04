Thousands Turn Out for Fourth of July Festivities on South Coast

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Santa Barbara County’s South Coast celebrated Independence Day in style Friday as thousands turned out for parades, barbecues and fireworks shows.

In Montecito, families got up early to eat a hearty pancake breakfast at the Montecito Fire Protection District’s headquarters. To reel in the soccer fans, organizers even turned on the France vs. Germany World Cup game in the building’s conference room.

Goleta’s Rancho La Patera & Stow House kicked off the holiday weekend with classic cars, a barbecue, and arts and crafts stalls as families staked out the grassy area to watch live music.

True to form, thousands of people packed Santa Barbara’s waterfront near West Beach and Stearns Wharf for the annual fireworks show — without any music this year, though, and technical difficulties stopped and started the show several times. In Goleta, families flocked to Girsh Park for a pyrotechnics show of their own.

— Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .