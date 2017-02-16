Valuable Stolen Rare Plants Returned to Local Nurseries

Carpinteria man connected to thefts from Seaside Gardens and Ganna Walska's Lotusland

A Carpinteria man has been connected to the theft of more than $3,000 worth of stolen exotic plants, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Rural Crimes Unit detectives contacted Cassidy Murphy King this week regarding the investigation of stolen plants, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Detectives searching King's home found some of the plants the 28-year-old allegedly took last year from Seaside Gardens in Carpinteria and Ganna Walska's Lotusland in Montecito, Hoover said.

The plants were returned to the two nurseries, Hoover said.

“King was cooperative with the recovery of the plants at his residence,” Hoover said.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case, according to Hoover.

Hoover said Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies identified King as the suspect in the theft of plants from an Ojai nursery and recovered alleged stolen plants at his residence last year.

Last August, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation when Seaside Gardens reported the theft of exotic plants.

More rare and exotic plants were stolen from the nursery and gardening business in September, Hoover said.

Staff at the nonprofit botanical garden Lotusland reported the theft of rare exotic plants in December, Hoover said.

The value of the stolen plants is approximately $6,800, between the three reported thefts.

However, an actual price cannot be placed on some plants because of their rarity, Hoover said.

The stolen cactus and succulents are from the Galápagos Islands, Ecuador, Peru, Mexico, South Africa and Tanzania, Hoover said.

Some of the plants are listed as critically endangered, endangered or near threatened.​

“The theft of expensive plants cause great financial burden for the victims, and these crimes are fully investigated,” Hoover said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A Carpinteria man has been identified in the theft of more than $3,000 worth of stolen exotic plants, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Rural Crimes Unit detectives contacted Cassidy Murphy King on Tuesday regarding the investigation of stolen plants, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover. Detectives searching the home found some of the plants the 28-year-old allegedly took last year from Seaside Gardens in Carpinteria and Ganna Walska Lotusland in Montecito, Hoover said. The plants were returned to the two nurseries, Hoover said. “King was cooperative with the recovery of the plants at his residence,” Hoover said. The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case, according to Hoover. Hoover said Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies identified King as the theft suspect of plants from an Ojai nursery and recovered alleged stolen plants at his residence last year. Last August, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation when Seaside Gardens reported the theft of exotic plants. More rare and exotic plants were stolen from the nursery and gardening business in September, Hoover said. Staff at the nonprofit botanical garden Lotusland reported the theft of rare exotic plants in December, Hoover said. The value of the stolen plants is approximately $6,800, between the three reported thefts. However, an actual price cannot be placed on some plants because of their rarity, Hoover said. The stolen cactus and succulents are from the Galápagos Islands, Ecuador, Peru, Mexico, South Africa and Tanzania, Hoover said. Some of the plants are listed as critically endangered, endangered or near threatened. Authorities are also asking for public's help in locating a stolen Lotusland plant that is “considered virtually priceless,” Hoover said. The plant — Encephalartos woodii — is listed as extinct in the wild and can only grow in botanical gardens and private collections, Hoover said. King is not considered a suspect in the theft of this expensive plant, Hoover sad. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information on this case to contact the Sheriff’s Rural Crimes Unit at 805.934.6512 or leave an anonymous tip at 805.681.4171. “The theft of expensive plants cause great financial burden for the victims, and these crimes are fully investigated,” Hoover said. — Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.