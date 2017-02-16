Friday, June 22 , 2018, 12:13 am | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Valuable Stolen Rare Plants Returned to Local Nurseries

Carpinteria man connected to thefts from Seaside Gardens and Ganna Walska's Lotusland

Some of the stolen cacti and succulents that were recovered from a Carpinteria man’s residence and returned to local nurseries. Click to view larger
Some of the stolen cacti and succulents that were recovered from a Carpinteria man’s residence and returned to local nurseries. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | updated logo | February 16, 2017 | 9:53 p.m.

A Carpinteria man has been connected to the theft of more than $3,000 worth of stolen exotic plants, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Rural Crimes Unit detectives contacted Cassidy Murphy King this week regarding the investigation of stolen plants, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Detectives searching King's home found some of the plants the 28-year-old allegedly took last year from Seaside Gardens in Carpinteria and Ganna Walska's Lotusland in Montecito, Hoover said.

The plants were returned to the two nurseries, Hoover said.

“King was cooperative with the recovery of the plants at his residence,” Hoover said.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case, according to Hoover. 

Hoover said Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies identified King as the suspect in the theft of plants from an Ojai nursery and recovered alleged stolen plants at his residence last year.

Last August, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation when Seaside Gardens reported the theft of exotic plants.

More rare and exotic plants were stolen from the nursery and gardening business in September, Hoover said.

Staff at the nonprofit botanical garden Lotusland reported the theft of rare exotic plants in December, Hoover said. 

The value of the stolen plants is approximately $6,800, between the three reported thefts.

However, an actual price cannot be placed on some plants because of their rarity, Hoover said.   

The stolen cactus and succulents are from the Galápagos Islands, Ecuador, Peru, Mexico, South Africa and Tanzania, Hoover said.

Some of the plants are listed as critically endangered, endangered or near threatened.​

“The theft of expensive plants cause great financial burden for the victims, and these crimes are fully investigated,” Hoover said.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A Carpinteria man has been identified in the theft of more than $3,000 worth of stolen exotic plants, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Rural Crimes Unit detectives contacted Cassidy Murphy King on Tuesday regarding the investigation of stolen plants, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Detectives searching the home found some of the plants the 28-year-old allegedly took last year from Seaside Gardens in Carpinteria and Ganna Walska Lotusland in Montecito, Hoover said.

The plants were returned to the two nurseries, Hoover said.

“King was cooperative with the recovery of the plants at his residence,” Hoover said.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case, according to Hoover. 

Hoover said Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies identified King as the theft suspect of plants from an Ojai nursery and recovered alleged stolen plants at his residence last year.

Last August, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation when Seaside Gardens reported the theft of exotic plants.

More rare and exotic plants were stolen from the nursery and gardening business in September, Hoover said.

Staff at the nonprofit botanical garden Lotusland reported the theft of rare exotic plants in December, Hoover said. 

The value of the stolen plants is approximately $6,800, between the three reported thefts.

However, an actual price cannot be placed on some plants because of their rarity, Hoover said.   

The stolen cactus and succulents are from the Galápagos Islands, Ecuador, Peru, Mexico, South Africa and Tanzania, Hoover said.

Some of the plants are listed as critically endangered, endangered or near threatened.

Authorities are also asking for public's help in locating a stolen Lotusland plant that is “considered virtually priceless,” Hoover said.

The plant — Encephalartos woodii — is listed as extinct in the wild and can only grow in botanical gardens and private collections, Hoover said.

King is not considered a suspect in the theft of this expensive plant, Hoover sad.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information on this case to contact the Sheriff’s Rural Crimes Unit at 805.934.6512 or leave an anonymous tip at 805.681.4171.  

“The theft of expensive plants cause great financial burden for the victims, and these crimes are fully investigated,” Hoover said.

 

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A Carpinteria man has been identified in the theft of more than $3,000 worth of stolen exotic plants, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Rural Crimes Unit detectives contacted Cassidy Murphy King on Tuesday regarding the investigation of stolen plants, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Detectives searching the home found some of the plants the 28-year-old allegedly took last year from Seaside Gardens in Carpinteria and Ganna Walska Lotusland in Montecito, Hoover said.

The plants were returned to the two nurseries, Hoover said.

“King was cooperative with the recovery of the plants at his residence,” Hoover said.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case, according to Hoover. 

Hoover said Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies identified King as the theft suspect of plants from an Ojai nursery and recovered alleged stolen plants at his residence last year.

Last August, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation when Seaside Gardens reported the theft of exotic plants.

More rare and exotic plants were stolen from the nursery and gardening business in September, Hoover said.

Staff at the nonprofit botanical garden Lotusland reported the theft of rare exotic plants in December, Hoover said. 

The value of the stolen plants is approximately $6,800, between the three reported thefts.

However, an actual price cannot be placed on some plants because of their rarity, Hoover said.   

The stolen cactus and succulents are from the Galápagos Islands, Ecuador, Peru, Mexico, South Africa and Tanzania, Hoover said.

Some of the plants are listed as critically endangered, endangered or near threatened.

Authorities are also asking for public's help in locating a stolen Lotusland plant that is “considered virtually priceless,” Hoover said.

The plant — Encephalartos woodii — is listed as extinct in the wild and can only grow in botanical gardens and private collections, Hoover said.

King is not considered a suspect in the theft of this expensive plant, Hoover sad.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information on this case to contact the Sheriff’s Rural Crimes Unit at 805.934.6512 or leave an anonymous tip at 805.681.4171.  

“The theft of expensive plants cause great financial burden for the victims, and these crimes are fully investigated,” Hoover said.

 

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A Carpinteria man has been identified in the theft of more than $3,000 worth of stolen exotic plants, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Rural Crimes Unit detectives contacted Cassidy Murphy King on Tuesday regarding the investigation of stolen plants, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Detectives searching the home found some of the plants the 28-year-old allegedly took last year from Seaside Gardens in Carpinteria and Ganna Walska Lotusland in Montecito, Hoover said.

The plants were returned to the two nurseries, Hoover said.

“King was cooperative with the recovery of the plants at his residence,” Hoover said.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case, according to Hoover. 

Hoover said Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies identified King as the theft suspect of plants from an Ojai nursery and recovered alleged stolen plants at his residence last year.

Last August, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation when Seaside Gardens reported the theft of exotic plants.

More rare and exotic plants were stolen from the nursery and gardening business in September, Hoover said.

Staff at the nonprofit botanical garden Lotusland reported the theft of rare exotic plants in December, Hoover said. 

The value of the stolen plants is approximately $6,800, between the three reported thefts.

However, an actual price cannot be placed on some plants because of their rarity, Hoover said.   

The stolen cactus and succulents are from the Galápagos Islands, Ecuador, Peru, Mexico, South Africa and Tanzania, Hoover said.

Some of the plants are listed as critically endangered, endangered or near threatened.

Authorities are also asking for public's help in locating a stolen Lotusland plant that is “considered virtually priceless,” Hoover said.

The plant — Encephalartos woodii — is listed as extinct in the wild and can only grow in botanical gardens and private collections, Hoover said.

King is not considered a suspect in the theft of this expensive plant, Hoover sad.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information on this case to contact the Sheriff’s Rural Crimes Unit at 805.934.6512 or leave an anonymous tip at 805.681.4171.  

“The theft of expensive plants cause great financial burden for the victims, and these crimes are fully investigated,” Hoover said.

 

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A Carpinteria man has been identified in the theft of more than $3,000 worth of stolen exotic plants, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Rural Crimes Unit detectives contacted Cassidy Murphy King on Tuesday regarding the investigation of stolen plants, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Detectives searching the home found some of the plants the 28-year-old allegedly took last year from Seaside Gardens in Carpinteria and Ganna Walska Lotusland in Montecito, Hoover said.

The plants were returned to the two nurseries, Hoover said.

“King was cooperative with the recovery of the plants at his residence,” Hoover said.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case, according to Hoover. 

Hoover said Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies identified King as the theft suspect of plants from an Ojai nursery and recovered alleged stolen plants at his residence last year.

Last August, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation when Seaside Gardens reported the theft of exotic plants.

More rare and exotic plants were stolen from the nursery and gardening business in September, Hoover said.

Staff at the nonprofit botanical garden Lotusland reported the theft of rare exotic plants in December, Hoover said. 

The value of the stolen plants is approximately $6,800, between the three reported thefts.

However, an actual price cannot be placed on some plants because of their rarity, Hoover said.   

The stolen cactus and succulents are from the Galápagos Islands, Ecuador, Peru, Mexico, South Africa and Tanzania, Hoover said.

Some of the plants are listed as critically endangered, endangered or near threatened.

Authorities are also asking for public's help in locating a stolen Lotusland plant that is “considered virtually priceless,” Hoover said.

The plant — Encephalartos woodii — is listed as extinct in the wild and can only grow in botanical gardens and private collections, Hoover said.

King is not considered a suspect in the theft of this expensive plant, Hoover sad.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information on this case to contact the Sheriff’s Rural Crimes Unit at 805.934.6512 or leave an anonymous tip at 805.681.4171.  

“The theft of expensive plants cause great financial burden for the victims, and these crimes are fully investigated,” Hoover said.

 

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A Carpinteria man has been identified in the theft of more than $3,000 worth of stolen exotic plants, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Rural Crimes Unit detectives contacted Cassidy Murphy King on Tuesday regarding the investigation of stolen plants, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Detectives searching the home found some of the plants the 28-year-old allegedly took last year from Seaside Gardens in Carpinteria and Ganna Walska Lotusland in Montecito, Hoover said.

The plants were returned to the two nurseries, Hoover said.

“King was cooperative with the recovery of the plants at his residence,” Hoover said.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case, according to Hoover. 

Hoover said Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies identified King as the theft suspect of plants from an Ojai nursery and recovered alleged stolen plants at his residence last year.

Last August, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation when Seaside Gardens reported the theft of exotic plants.

More rare and exotic plants were stolen from the nursery and gardening business in September, Hoover said.

Staff at the nonprofit botanical garden Lotusland reported the theft of rare exotic plants in December, Hoover said. 

The value of the stolen plants is approximately $6,800, between the three reported thefts.

However, an actual price cannot be placed on some plants because of their rarity, Hoover said.   

The stolen cactus and succulents are from the Galápagos Islands, Ecuador, Peru, Mexico, South Africa and Tanzania, Hoover said.

Some of the plants are listed as critically endangered, endangered or near threatened.

Authorities are also asking for public's help in locating a stolen Lotusland plant that is “considered virtually priceless,” Hoover said.

The plant — Encephalartos woodii — is listed as extinct in the wild and can only grow in botanical gardens and private collections, Hoover said.

King is not considered a suspect in the theft of this expensive plant, Hoover sad.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information on this case to contact the Sheriff’s Rural Crimes Unit at 805.934.6512 or leave an anonymous tip at 805.681.4171.  

“The theft of expensive plants cause great financial burden for the victims, and these crimes are fully investigated,” Hoover said.

 

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A Carpinteria man has been identified in the theft of more than $3,000 worth of stolen exotic plants, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Rural Crimes Unit detectives contacted Cassidy Murphy King on Tuesday regarding the investigation of stolen plants, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Detectives searching the home found some of the plants the 28-year-old allegedly took last year from Seaside Gardens in Carpinteria and Ganna Walska Lotusland in Montecito, Hoover said.

The plants were returned to the two nurseries, Hoover said.

“King was cooperative with the recovery of the plants at his residence,” Hoover said.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case, according to Hoover. 

Hoover said Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies identified King as the theft suspect of plants from an Ojai nursery and recovered alleged stolen plants at his residence last year.

Last August, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation when Seaside Gardens reported the theft of exotic plants.

More rare and exotic plants were stolen from the nursery and gardening business in September, Hoover said.

Staff at the nonprofit botanical garden Lotusland reported the theft of rare exotic plants in December, Hoover said. 

The value of the stolen plants is approximately $6,800, between the three reported thefts.

However, an actual price cannot be placed on some plants because of their rarity, Hoover said.   

The stolen cactus and succulents are from the Galápagos Islands, Ecuador, Peru, Mexico, South Africa and Tanzania, Hoover said.

Some of the plants are listed as critically endangered, endangered or near threatened.

Authorities are also asking for public's help in locating a stolen Lotusland plant that is “considered virtually priceless,” Hoover said.

The plant — Encephalartos woodii — is listed as extinct in the wild and can only grow in botanical gardens and private collections, Hoover said.

King is not considered a suspect in the theft of this expensive plant, Hoover sad.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information on this case to contact the Sheriff’s Rural Crimes Unit at 805.934.6512 or leave an anonymous tip at 805.681.4171.  

“The theft of expensive plants cause great financial burden for the victims, and these crimes are fully investigated,” Hoover said.

 

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A Carpinteria man has been identified in the theft of more than $3,000 worth of stolen exotic plants, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Rural Crimes Unit detectives contacted Cassidy Murphy King on Tuesday regarding the investigation of stolen plants, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Detectives searching the home found some of the plants the 28-year-old allegedly took last year from Seaside Gardens in Carpinteria and Ganna Walska Lotusland in Montecito, Hoover said.

The plants were returned to the two nurseries, Hoover said.

“King was cooperative with the recovery of the plants at his residence,” Hoover said.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case, according to Hoover. 

Hoover said Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies identified King as the theft suspect of plants from an Ojai nursery and recovered alleged stolen plants at his residence last year.

Last August, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation when Seaside Gardens reported the theft of exotic plants.

More rare and exotic plants were stolen from the nursery and gardening business in September, Hoover said.

Staff at the nonprofit botanical garden Lotusland reported the theft of rare exotic plants in December, Hoover said. 

The value of the stolen plants is approximately $6,800, between the three reported thefts.

However, an actual price cannot be placed on some plants because of their rarity, Hoover said.   

The stolen cactus and succulents are from the Galápagos Islands, Ecuador, Peru, Mexico, South Africa and Tanzania, Hoover said.

Some of the plants are listed as critically endangered, endangered or near threatened.

Authorities are also asking for public's help in locating a stolen Lotusland plant that is “considered virtually priceless,” Hoover said.

The plant — Encephalartos woodii — is listed as extinct in the wild and can only grow in botanical gardens and private collections, Hoover said.

King is not considered a suspect in the theft of this expensive plant, Hoover sad.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information on this case to contact the Sheriff’s Rural Crimes Unit at 805.934.6512 or leave an anonymous tip at 805.681.4171.  

“The theft of expensive plants cause great financial burden for the victims, and these crimes are fully investigated,” Hoover said.

 

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A Carpinteria man has been identified in the theft of more than $3,000 worth of stolen exotic plants, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Rural Crimes Unit detectives contacted Cassidy Murphy King on Tuesday regarding the investigation of stolen plants, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Detectives searching the home found some of the plants the 28-year-old allegedly took last year from Seaside Gardens in Carpinteria and Ganna Walska Lotusland in Montecito, Hoover said.

The plants were returned to the two nurseries, Hoover said.

“King was cooperative with the recovery of the plants at his residence,” Hoover said.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case, according to Hoover. 

Hoover said Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies identified King as the theft suspect of plants from an Ojai nursery and recovered alleged stolen plants at his residence last year.

Last August, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation when Seaside Gardens reported the theft of exotic plants.

More rare and exotic plants were stolen from the nursery and gardening business in September, Hoover said.

Staff at the nonprofit botanical garden Lotusland reported the theft of rare exotic plants in December, Hoover said. 

The value of the stolen plants is approximately $6,800, between the three reported thefts.

However, an actual price cannot be placed on some plants because of their rarity, Hoover said.   

The stolen cactus and succulents are from the Galápagos Islands, Ecuador, Peru, Mexico, South Africa and Tanzania, Hoover said.

Some of the plants are listed as critically endangered, endangered or near threatened.

Authorities are also asking for public's help in locating a stolen Lotusland plant that is “considered virtually priceless,” Hoover said.

The plant — Encephalartos woodii — is listed as extinct in the wild and can only grow in botanical gardens and private collections, Hoover said.

King is not considered a suspect in the theft of this expensive plant, Hoover sad.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information on this case to contact the Sheriff’s Rural Crimes Unit at 805.934.6512 or leave an anonymous tip at 805.681.4171.  

“The theft of expensive plants cause great financial burden for the victims, and these crimes are fully investigated,” Hoover said.

 

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A Carpinteria man has been identified in the theft of more than $3,000 worth of stolen exotic plants, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Rural Crimes Unit detectives contacted Cassidy Murphy King on Tuesday regarding the investigation of stolen plants, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Detectives searching the home found some of the plants the 28-year-old allegedly took last year from Seaside Gardens in Carpinteria and Ganna Walska Lotusland in Montecito, Hoover said.

The plants were returned to the two nurseries, Hoover said.

“King was cooperative with the recovery of the plants at his residence,” Hoover said.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case, according to Hoover. 

Hoover said Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies identified King as the theft suspect of plants from an Ojai nursery and recovered alleged stolen plants at his residence last year.

Last August, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation when Seaside Gardens reported the theft of exotic plants.

More rare and exotic plants were stolen from the nursery and gardening business in September, Hoover said.

Staff at the nonprofit botanical garden Lotusland reported the theft of rare exotic plants in December, Hoover said. 

The value of the stolen plants is approximately $6,800, between the three reported thefts.

However, an actual price cannot be placed on some plants because of their rarity, Hoover said.   

The stolen cactus and succulents are from the Galápagos Islands, Ecuador, Peru, Mexico, South Africa and Tanzania, Hoover said.

Some of the plants are listed as critically endangered, endangered or near threatened.

Authorities are also asking for public's help in locating a stolen Lotusland plant that is “considered virtually priceless,” Hoover said.

The plant — Encephalartos woodii — is listed as extinct in the wild and can only grow in botanical gardens and private collections, Hoover said.

King is not considered a suspect in the theft of this expensive plant, Hoover sad.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information on this case to contact the Sheriff’s Rural Crimes Unit at 805.934.6512 or leave an anonymous tip at 805.681.4171.  

“The theft of expensive plants cause great financial burden for the victims, and these crimes are fully investigated,” Hoover said.

 

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A Carpinteria man has been identified in the theft of more than $3,000 worth of stolen exotic plants, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Rural Crimes Unit detectives contacted Cassidy Murphy King on Tuesday regarding the investigation of stolen plants, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Detectives searching the home found some of the plants the 28-year-old allegedly took last year from Seaside Gardens in Carpinteria and Ganna Walska Lotusland in Montecito, Hoover said.

The plants were returned to the two nurseries, Hoover said.

“King was cooperative with the recovery of the plants at his residence,” Hoover said.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case, according to Hoover. 

Hoover said Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies identified King as the theft suspect of plants from an Ojai nursery and recovered alleged stolen plants at his residence last year.

Last August, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation when Seaside Gardens reported the theft of exotic plants.

More rare and exotic plants were stolen from the nursery and gardening business in September, Hoover said.

Staff at the nonprofit botanical garden Lotusland reported the theft of rare exotic plants in December, Hoover said. 

The value of the stolen plants is approximately $6,800, between the three reported thefts.

However, an actual price cannot be placed on some plants because of their rarity, Hoover said.   

The stolen cactus and succulents are from the Galápagos Islands, Ecuador, Peru, Mexico, South Africa and Tanzania, Hoover said.

Some of the plants are listed as critically endangered, endangered or near threatened.

Authorities are also asking for public's help in locating a stolen Lotusland plant that is “considered virtually priceless,” Hoover said.

The plant — Encephalartos woodii — is listed as extinct in the wild and can only grow in botanical gardens and private collections, Hoover said.

King is not considered a suspect in the theft of this expensive plant, Hoover sad.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information on this case to contact the Sheriff’s Rural Crimes Unit at 805.934.6512 or leave an anonymous tip at 805.681.4171.  

“The theft of expensive plants cause great financial burden for the victims, and these crimes are fully investigated,” Hoover said.

 

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A Carpinteria man has been identified in the theft of more than $3,000 worth of stolen exotic plants, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Rural Crimes Unit detectives contacted Cassidy Murphy King on Tuesday regarding the investigation of stolen plants, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Detectives searching the home found some of the plants the 28-year-old allegedly took last year from Seaside Gardens in Carpinteria and Ganna Walska Lotusland in Montecito, Hoover said.

The plants were returned to the two nurseries, Hoover said.

“King was cooperative with the recovery of the plants at his residence,” Hoover said.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case, according to Hoover. 

Hoover said Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies identified King as the theft suspect of plants from an Ojai nursery and recovered alleged stolen plants at his residence last year.

Last August, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation when Seaside Gardens reported the theft of exotic plants.

More rare and exotic plants were stolen from the nursery and gardening business in September, Hoover said.

Staff at the nonprofit botanical garden Lotusland reported the theft of rare exotic plants in December, Hoover said. 

The value of the stolen plants is approximately $6,800, between the three reported thefts.

However, an actual price cannot be placed on some plants because of their rarity, Hoover said.   

The stolen cactus and succulents are from the Galápagos Islands, Ecuador, Peru, Mexico, South Africa and Tanzania, Hoover said.

Some of the plants are listed as critically endangered, endangered or near threatened.

Authorities are also asking for public's help in locating a stolen Lotusland plant that is “considered virtually priceless,” Hoover said.

The plant — Encephalartos woodii — is listed as extinct in the wild and can only grow in botanical gardens and private collections, Hoover said.

King is not considered a suspect in the theft of this expensive plant, Hoover sad.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information on this case to contact the Sheriff’s Rural Crimes Unit at 805.934.6512 or leave an anonymous tip at 805.681.4171.  

“The theft of expensive plants cause great financial burden for the victims, and these crimes are fully investigated,” Hoover said.

 

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A Carpinteria man has been identified in the theft of more than $3,000 worth of stolen exotic plants, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Rural Crimes Unit detectives contacted Cassidy Murphy King on Tuesday regarding the investigation of stolen plants, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Detectives searching the home found some of the plants the 28-year-old allegedly took last year from Seaside Gardens in Carpinteria and Ganna Walska Lotusland in Montecito, Hoover said.

The plants were returned to the two nurseries, Hoover said.

“King was cooperative with the recovery of the plants at his residence,” Hoover said.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case, according to Hoover. 

Hoover said Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies identified King as the theft suspect of plants from an Ojai nursery and recovered alleged stolen plants at his residence last year.

Last August, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation when Seaside Gardens reported the theft of exotic plants.

More rare and exotic plants were stolen from the nursery and gardening business in September, Hoover said.

Staff at the nonprofit botanical garden Lotusland reported the theft of rare exotic plants in December, Hoover said. 

The value of the stolen plants is approximately $6,800, between the three reported thefts.

However, an actual price cannot be placed on some plants because of their rarity, Hoover said.   

The stolen cactus and succulents are from the Galápagos Islands, Ecuador, Peru, Mexico, South Africa and Tanzania, Hoover said.

Some of the plants are listed as critically endangered, endangered or near threatened.

Authorities are also asking for public's help in locating a stolen Lotusland plant that is “considered virtually priceless,” Hoover said.

The plant — Encephalartos woodii — is listed as extinct in the wild and can only grow in botanical gardens and private collections, Hoover said.

King is not considered a suspect in the theft of this expensive plant, Hoover sad.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information on this case to contact the Sheriff’s Rural Crimes Unit at 805.934.6512 or leave an anonymous tip at 805.681.4171.  

“The theft of expensive plants cause great financial burden for the victims, and these crimes are fully investigated,” Hoover said.

 

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A Carpinteria man has been identified in the theft of more than $3,000 worth of stolen exotic plants, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Rural Crimes Unit detectives contacted Cassidy Murphy King on Tuesday regarding the investigation of stolen plants, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Detectives searching the home found some of the plants the 28-year-old allegedly took last year from Seaside Gardens in Carpinteria and Ganna Walska Lotusland in Montecito, Hoover said.

The plants were returned to the two nurseries, Hoover said.

“King was cooperative with the recovery of the plants at his residence,” Hoover said.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case, according to Hoover. 

Hoover said Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies identified King as the theft suspect of plants from an Ojai nursery and recovered alleged stolen plants at his residence last year.

Last August, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation when Seaside Gardens reported the theft of exotic plants.

More rare and exotic plants were stolen from the nursery and gardening business in September, Hoover said.

Staff at the nonprofit botanical garden Lotusland reported the theft of rare exotic plants in December, Hoover said. 

The value of the stolen plants is approximately $6,800, between the three reported thefts.

However, an actual price cannot be placed on some plants because of their rarity, Hoover said.   

The stolen cactus and succulents are from the Galápagos Islands, Ecuador, Peru, Mexico, South Africa and Tanzania, Hoover said.

Some of the plants are listed as critically endangered, endangered or near threatened.

Authorities are also asking for public's help in locating a stolen Lotusland plant that is “considered virtually priceless,” Hoover said.

The plant — Encephalartos woodii — is listed as extinct in the wild and can only grow in botanical gardens and private collections, Hoover said.

King is not considered a suspect in the theft of this expensive plant, Hoover sad.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information on this case to contact the Sheriff’s Rural Crimes Unit at 805.934.6512 or leave an anonymous tip at 805.681.4171.  

“The theft of expensive plants cause great financial burden for the victims, and these crimes are fully investigated,” Hoover said.

 

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A Carpinteria man has been identified in the theft of more than $3,000 worth of stolen exotic plants, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Rural Crimes Unit detectives contacted Cassidy Murphy King on Tuesday regarding the investigation of stolen plants, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Detectives searching the home found some of the plants the 28-year-old allegedly took last year from Seaside Gardens in Carpinteria and Ganna Walska Lotusland in Montecito, Hoover said.

The plants were returned to the two nurseries, Hoover said.

“King was cooperative with the recovery of the plants at his residence,” Hoover said.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case, according to Hoover. 

Hoover said Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies identified King as the theft suspect of plants from an Ojai nursery and recovered alleged stolen plants at his residence last year.

Last August, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation when Seaside Gardens reported the theft of exotic plants.

More rare and exotic plants were stolen from the nursery and gardening business in September, Hoover said.

Staff at the nonprofit botanical garden Lotusland reported the theft of rare exotic plants in December, Hoover said. 

The value of the stolen plants is approximately $6,800, between the three reported thefts.

However, an actual price cannot be placed on some plants because of their rarity, Hoover said.   

The stolen cactus and succulents are from the Galápagos Islands, Ecuador, Peru, Mexico, South Africa and Tanzania, Hoover said.

Some of the plants are listed as critically endangered, endangered or near threatened.

Authorities are also asking for public's help in locating a stolen Lotusland plant that is “considered virtually priceless,” Hoover said.

The plant — Encephalartos woodii — is listed as extinct in the wild and can only grow in botanical gardens and private collections, Hoover said.

King is not considered a suspect in the theft of this expensive plant, Hoover sad.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information on this case to contact the Sheriff’s Rural Crimes Unit at 805.934.6512 or leave an anonymous tip at 805.681.4171.  

“The theft of expensive plants cause great financial burden for the victims, and these crimes are fully investigated,” Hoover said.

 

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A Carpinteria man has been identified in the theft of more than $3,000 worth of stolen exotic plants, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Rural Crimes Unit detectives contacted Cassidy Murphy King on Tuesday regarding the investigation of stolen plants, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Detectives searching the home found some of the plants the 28-year-old allegedly took last year from Seaside Gardens in Carpinteria and Ganna Walska Lotusland in Montecito, Hoover said.

The plants were returned to the two nurseries, Hoover said.

“King was cooperative with the recovery of the plants at his residence,” Hoover said.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case, according to Hoover. 

Hoover said Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies identified King as the theft suspect of plants from an Ojai nursery and recovered alleged stolen plants at his residence last year.

Last August, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation when Seaside Gardens reported the theft of exotic plants.

More rare and exotic plants were stolen from the nursery and gardening business in September, Hoover said.

Staff at the nonprofit botanical garden Lotusland reported the theft of rare exotic plants in December, Hoover said. 

The value of the stolen plants is approximately $6,800, between the three reported thefts.

However, an actual price cannot be placed on some plants because of their rarity, Hoover said.   

The stolen cactus and succulents are from the Galápagos Islands, Ecuador, Peru, Mexico, South Africa and Tanzania, Hoover said.

Some of the plants are listed as critically endangered, endangered or near threatened.

Authorities are also asking for public's help in locating a stolen Lotusland plant that is “considered virtually priceless,” Hoover said.

The plant — Encephalartos woodii — is listed as extinct in the wild and can only grow in botanical gardens and private collections, Hoover said.

King is not considered a suspect in the theft of this expensive plant, Hoover sad.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information on this case to contact the Sheriff’s Rural Crimes Unit at 805.934.6512 or leave an anonymous tip at 805.681.4171.  

“The theft of expensive plants cause great financial burden for the victims, and these crimes are fully investigated,” Hoover said.

 

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A Carpinteria man has been identified in the theft of more than $3,000 worth of stolen exotic plants, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Rural Crimes Unit detectives contacted Cassidy Murphy King on Tuesday regarding the investigation of stolen plants, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Detectives searching the home found some of the plants the 28-year-old allegedly took last year from Seaside Gardens in Carpinteria and Ganna Walska Lotusland in Montecito, Hoover said.

The plants were returned to the two nurseries, Hoover said.

“King was cooperative with the recovery of the plants at his residence,” Hoover said.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case, according to Hoover. 

Hoover said Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies identified King as the theft suspect of plants from an Ojai nursery and recovered alleged stolen plants at his residence last year.

Last August, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation when Seaside Gardens reported the theft of exotic plants.

More rare and exotic plants were stolen from the nursery and gardening business in September, Hoover said.

Staff at the nonprofit botanical garden Lotusland reported the theft of rare exotic plants in December, Hoover said. 

The value of the stolen plants is approximately $6,800, between the three reported thefts.

However, an actual price cannot be placed on some plants because of their rarity, Hoover said.   

The stolen cactus and succulents are from the Galápagos Islands, Ecuador, Peru, Mexico, South Africa and Tanzania, Hoover said.

Some of the plants are listed as critically endangered, endangered or near threatened.

Authorities are also asking for public's help in locating a stolen Lotusland plant that is “considered virtually priceless,” Hoover said.

The plant — Encephalartos woodii — is listed as extinct in the wild and can only grow in botanical gardens and private collections, Hoover said.

King is not considered a suspect in the theft of this expensive plant, Hoover sad.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information on this case to contact the Sheriff’s Rural Crimes Unit at 805.934.6512 or leave an anonymous tip at 805.681.4171.  

“The theft of expensive plants cause great financial burden for the victims, and these crimes are fully investigated,” Hoover said.

 

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A Carpinteria man has been identified in the theft of more than $3,000 worth of stolen exotic plants, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Rural Crimes Unit detectives contacted Cassidy Murphy King on Tuesday regarding the investigation of stolen plants, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Detectives searching the home found some of the plants the 28-year-old allegedly took last year from Seaside Gardens in Carpinteria and Ganna Walska Lotusland in Montecito, Hoover said.

The plants were returned to the two nurseries, Hoover said.

“King was cooperative with the recovery of the plants at his residence,” Hoover said.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case, according to Hoover. 

Hoover said Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies identified King as the theft suspect of plants from an Ojai nursery and recovered alleged stolen plants at his residence last year.

Last August, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation when Seaside Gardens reported the theft of exotic plants.

More rare and exotic plants were stolen from the nursery and gardening business in September, Hoover said.

Staff at the nonprofit botanical garden Lotusland reported the theft of rare exotic plants in December, Hoover said. 

The value of the stolen plants is approximately $6,800, between the three reported thefts.

However, an actual price cannot be placed on some plants because of their rarity, Hoover said.   

The stolen cactus and succulents are from the Galápagos Islands, Ecuador, Peru, Mexico, South Africa and Tanzania, Hoover said.

Some of the plants are listed as critically endangered, endangered or near threatened.

Authorities are also asking for public's help in locating a stolen Lotusland plant that is “considered virtually priceless,” Hoover said.

The plant — Encephalartos woodii — is listed as extinct in the wild and can only grow in botanical gardens and private collections, Hoover said.

King is not considered a suspect in the theft of this expensive plant, Hoover sad.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information on this case to contact the Sheriff’s Rural Crimes Unit at 805.934.6512 or leave an anonymous tip at 805.681.4171.  

“The theft of expensive plants cause great financial burden for the victims, and the

Some of the stolen cacti and succulents that were recovered from a Carpinteria man’s residence and returned to local nurseries. Click to view larger
Some of the stolen cacti and succulents that were recovered from a Carpinteria man’s residence and returned to local nurseries. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 