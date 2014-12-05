Friday, June 22 , 2018, 9:59 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Rain Won’t Stop Santa Barbara Holiday Parade; Lompoc’s Postponed

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | December 5, 2014 | 12:15 p.m.

Clear skies or not, Santa Barbara’s Downtown Holiday Parade will make its way down State Street Friday night, while the City of Lompoc decided to postpone its parade due to the threat of thunderstorms.

There is an 80-percent chance of showers in Santa Barbara Friday and Friday night, but the show will go on, Downtown Santa Barbara executive director Maggie Campbell said. 

The chance of rain doubled since Friday morning, when the National Weather Service forecasted just a 40-percent chance of showers for Friday night before 10 p.m. 

The 62nd annual parade starts at Sola and State streets at 6:30 p.m. and the floats, marching bands and balloons will make their way down to Cota Street. It will be led by Grand Marshal Alan Thicke and the Holiday Prince Felix Itier-Bina, age 9, and the Parade Fairy Mikayla Bohn, 8.

There is a meet and greet with Santa Claus at the Paseo Nuevo Center Court from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Organizers admit the area needs rain but hope it’ll wait until after the parade.

Santa Barbara's weekend weather will have highs of 71 and lows around 53, according to the National Weather Service. After Friday, there is no more rain expected in the South Coast area for the next week. 

Lompoc’s Annual Children’s Christmas Season Parade was also scheduled for Friday night but postponed due to the threat of thunderstorms. It was delayed to Dec. 12, according to a city statement released Friday afternoon. 

"The safety of participants, spectators and the surrounding area are the primary focus and concern of parade organizers and in the interest of safety, the decision to postpone was made," the statement said. 

The parade will start at 6 p.m. Dec. 12. and participants will begin assembling at 4:30 p.m. with check-in at the Union Bank parking lot, on the corner of Pine Avenue and H Street. 

The procession will go south on H Street, turn west on Ocean Avenue, and then south to I Street. 

After the parade, participants and spectators are invited to gather at Centennial Park, corner of Cypress Avenue and H Street for cookies and hot chocolate provided by Big Brand Tires. The winners of the parade will be announced there and the community Christmas tree will be lit. Children also will have the chance to visit with Santa Claus.

Noozhawk North County Editor Janene Scully contributed to this story. 

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

