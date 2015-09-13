3 Arrested After Homeless Man Attacked in Santa Maria

Advice

Two men and a teenager were arrested as suspects in the assault of a homeless man Saturday evening in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Officers responded at 7 p.m. to a vacant lot in the 1700 block of North Broadway near Williams Street after receiving reports of three males attacking a transient, police said.

The victim, identified as 40-year-old Rafael Cabrera, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Officers located and arrested the three suspects at the nearby intersection of North Broadway and Grant Street.

SMPD officials said Paul McCormick, 21; Joseph Hampton, 20; and a 16-year-old​ male were arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and conspiracy. The 16-year-old’s name wasn’t released due to his age.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook