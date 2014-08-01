Three Arrested in Burglary-Weapons Theft Case

A multi-week investigation has led to the arrest of three people on charges stemming from a recent burglary and theft of firearms, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Matthew Baker, 42, who was believed to be in possession of the weapons, was contacted by officers outside a residence where he was staying in Vandenberg Village, said Sgt. Chuck Strange.

The residence was searched, and three of the stolen weapons were recovered, Strange said.

Baker was booked on an outstanding warrant, and on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property.

A female resident, Bianca Lauwers, 31, was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance and violation of probation, Strange said.

Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Juan Antonio Barajas, 36, who is suspected of committing the burglary, Strange said.

All three were booked into the Lompoc City Jail. Lauwers was being held there without bail, due to her alleged probation violation. Barajas was being there in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Baker was transferred to the Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $50,000.

Investigators suspect the three may be involved in other burglaries and thefts, Strange said.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is encouraged to call the Lompoc Police Department at 805.736.2341.

