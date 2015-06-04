Three Arrested In Connection With Commercial Burglaries in Lompoc

Three people have been arrested in connection with nighttime commercial burglaries in Lompoc and police found a stolen pair of signed Kobe Bryant shoes while serving a search warrant at an apartment, police said Wednesday.

The Lompoc Police Detective Bureau with the assistance of Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team members served a search warrant at an apartment in the 800 block of North F Street.

Detectives found stolen property at the residence including a pair of shoes signed by Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant.

The shoes and approximately $800 were stolen from P.J.’s Deli during a nighttime burglary May 31.

Police arrested Cecil Smith, 50, and Wendy Pronto, 35, for suspicion of felony possession of stolen property.

Smith and Pronto were booked and transported to the Santa Barbara County County Jail with bail set at $20,000, police said.

An additional adult female, Michelle Coffey, 48, was arrested for suspicion of possessing methamphetamine.

All three live in the 800 block of North F Street, police said.

