3 Men Arrested in Connection With Santa Maria Homicide from September

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | July 26, 2018 | 12:33 p.m.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in northwest Santa Maria on Labor Day weekend.

At approximately 12:45 a.m. Sept. 3, officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired on the 2000 block of Lazo Way in a northwest neighborhood, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Officers found the victim, identified as Edward Jonathan Ramirez of Santa Maria, who had been shot while near the roadway. 

Since that time, police detectives have continued investigating the shooting and, as a result, three suspects have been linked to the homicide, Lt. Paul Van Meel said Thursday.

The defendants in the case are: 

» Thomas Castillo, who faces charges of gang conspiracy to commit murder and gang conspiracy for possession of a firearm.

mug shot Click to view larger
Thomas Castillo
mug shot Click to view larger
Juan Contreras

» Nicholas Guzman, who faces charges of gang conspiracy to commit murder and gang conspiracy for possession of a firearm.

» Juan Contreras, who faces charged of gang conspiracy to commit murder.

The fatal shooting reportedly occurred during a dispute involving Santa Maria's rival criminal gangs, West Park and Northwest.

mug shot Click to view larger
Nicholas Guzman

This case remains under investigation, Van Meel said.

The  Police Department is requesting anyone with information on this homicide call 805.928.3781, ext. 2278. 

The tip line can be accessed by calling 805.928.3781, ext. 2677 or sending an anonymous tip via the Police Department webpage by clicking here.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

