3 Men Arrested in Connection With Santa Maria Homicide from September

Three people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in northwest Santa Maria on Labor Day weekend.

At approximately 12:45 a.m. Sept. 3, officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired on the 2000 block of Lazo Way in a northwest neighborhood, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Officers found the victim, identified as Edward Jonathan Ramirez of Santa Maria, who had been shot while near the roadway.

Since that time, police detectives have continued investigating the shooting and, as a result, three suspects have been linked to the homicide, Lt. Paul Van Meel said Thursday.

The defendants in the case are:

» Thomas Castillo, who faces charges of gang conspiracy to commit murder and gang conspiracy for possession of a firearm.

» Nicholas Guzman, who faces charges of gang conspiracy to commit murder and gang conspiracy for possession of a firearm.

» Juan Contreras, who faces charged of gang conspiracy to commit murder.

The fatal shooting reportedly occurred during a dispute involving Santa Maria's rival criminal gangs, West Park and Northwest.

This case remains under investigation, Van Meel said.

The Police Department is requesting anyone with information on this homicide call 805.928.3781, ext. 2278.

The tip line can be accessed by calling 805.928.3781, ext. 2677 or sending an anonymous tip via the Police Department webpage by clicking here.

