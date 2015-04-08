Three Arrested in Isla Vista Skateboard Assault

Three people are facing felony charges after allegedly assaulting a couple in Isla Vista with a skateboard.

Raul Torres, 27, of Goleta, Juan Bernabe, 24, of Santa Barbara and a 16-year-old juvenile from Santa Barbara were booked on suspicion of armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and battery with great bodily injury, according to Kelly Hoover of the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department.

The suspects were taken into custody shortly after the assault took place Sunday night in the 800 block of Embarcadero Del Norte.

At approximately 11:15 p.m., a 20-year-old Pasadena man and an 18-year old female Santa Barbara City College student were leaving a restaurant when they were assaulted by the suspects, who punched and hit the victims with a skateboard.

"The male victim was struck several times and lost consciousness," Hoover said, adding that the suspects then ran off with the woman’s purse.

Sheriff’s deputies and UCSB Police officers assigned to the Isla Vista Foot Patrol responded, and the suspects were found at the corner of Embarcadero Del Mar and Cordoba Road, where they were arrested and transported to jail.

The victims were treated at the scene, but were not transported to the hospital, Hoover said.

Torres was on a probation hold at the time of his arrest and was being held without bail.

He is scheduled to appear in court on April 15, while Bernabe posted $50,000 bail and was released on Monday.

The juvenile suspect was still in custody.

