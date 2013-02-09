Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 10:41 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Three Arrested in Robbery, Kidnapping in Santa Maria

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 9, 2013 | 1:00 p.m.

Jose Arredondo
Jose Arredondo

Three people are facing a variety of felony charges for allegedly kidnapping and robbing a 33-year-old man, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of North Western Avenue at about 6:20 p.m. Friday, where the victim told them he had been abducted and taken to a residence at the north end of Santa Maria, said Sgt. Mark Norling.

Once there, the victim said, he was robbed of personal property and held against his will, Norling said.

“The suspects then made the victim go with them in a vehicle,” Norling said. “When the victim tried to escape from the vehicle, they threatened him with a weapon.”

The victim eventually was dropped of on Western Avenue.

Investigators found the vehicle the victim had been driven in, and arrested Jose Arredondo, 19, and Annabel Hilario, 20, without incident, Norling said. When a search warrant was later served at the residence, Juan Hilario, 22, was taken into custody.

The three were charged with robbery, kidnapping, false imprisonment and gang enhancements, Norling said, and were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.

Juan Hilario
Juan Hilario

