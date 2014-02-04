Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 6:31 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Three Arrested in Theft of Tools from Tajiguas Landfill

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 4, 2014 | 6:30 p.m.

Three Los Angeles men are facing burglary charges for allegedly stealing power tools from the Tajiguas Landfill, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

The break-in occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Monday at the county-owned facility, which is located in a canyon about 10 miles west of Goleta, said Kelly Hoover, a Sheriff's Department spokeswoman.

The tools — valued at about $3,000 — were stored in a locked metal bin on the property, Hoover said.

Deputies responding to a burglar alarm found four suspects fleeing the area, Hoover said.

After a foot pursuit, two of the suspects — Marvin Palacios, 25, and Estiban Henriquez — were taken into custody.

A short time later, a third suspect, Rony Lopez, 36, was tracked down by a sheriff's K-9 unit, Hoover said, adding that the dog bit Lopez, causing minor injuries.

"Despite an extensive search by sheriff’s deputies, the sheriff’s K-9 unit and California Highway Patrol, the fourth suspect was not located," Hoover said.

All three suspects were charged with burglary, conspiracy and resisting arrest., Hoover said, and  Lopez also was charged with attempting to injure a police dog.

They were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $20,000 each.

The stolen tools were recovered, Hoover said, and the search for the fourth suspect was continuing.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

