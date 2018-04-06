Three Arrested, Pot Seized With Panga at San Miguel Island

Three men were arrested and some $3 million in marijuana was seized when a panga boat was intercepted at San Miguel Island, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

After receiving a citizen's report Sunday that the panga was on the northwest end of the island, a Black Hawk helicopter from U.S. Customs and Border Protection was dispatched to the scene, where it touched down and detained the three suspects, said Coast Guard spokesman Adam Eggers.

The Coast Guard cutter Halibut later arrived on-scene, and the three suspects and 5,700 pounds of marijuana were transferred onboard, Eggers.

The three suspects, all Mexican nationals, were expected to make an initial appearance in federal court Monday to face drug-trafficking charges, Eggers said.

