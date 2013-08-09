Three Beaches Under Warning Status for Contamination

Santa Barbara County officials reported Friday that three beaches are on warning status due to higher-than-usual bacterial levels.

The affected beaches are Gaviota State Beach, Goleta Beach and Jalama Beach.

The sampling results are for the week of Aug. 5, according to Willie Brummett of Environmental Health Services Department. Yellow warning signs have been posted at the beaches.

A warning status is issued when one or more of the bacterial health standards are exceeded in the water.

He said people are advised to stay at least 50 yards away from creek mouths and storm drains, and to avoid contact with creek and lagoon water at all times until more testing shows the water quality has improved.

The county’s Environmental Health Services Department performs regular ocean water testing, and weekly results can be found by clicking here or calling the hot line at 805.681-4949.

