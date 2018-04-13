Three Bishop Diego Pitchers Combine on One-Hit Shutout

Baseball

Will Goodwin, Dominic Tuttle and Hamilton Finefrock combined on a one-hit shutout for Bishop Diego in a 9-0 victory over Villanova Prep in a Frontier League baseball game on Friday.

Goodwin threw a no-hitter for five innings, striking out seven and walking none.

Villanova’s lone hit came in the seventh inning.

The Cardinals gave Goodwin a nice cushion, scoring three runs in the first, two in the third and four in the fourth inning. Adrian Soracco and Jackson Haskell drove in runs with singles, Goodson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and the fourth run of the fourth inning was scored on an error.

Gabe Arteaga went 3 for 3 with a double and a RBI. Soracco had two hits and drove in two runs. Daniel Giannini also had two RBI.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.