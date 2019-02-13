Three Bishop Diego Student Athletes Excited to Live Their Dreams

The dream to play their sport in college came true for three Bishop Diego student athletes on Wednesday.

Football players Jack Luckhurst and JR Vehslage and soccer player Natani Kent-Earle signed to continue their athletic careers at the next level during a ceremony in Bishop’s Brick House Gym.

Luckhurst, the outstanding kicker and punter for the Cardinals, is headed to Arizona State.

Vehslage, a tight end for the football team, is going to Michigan Tech in Houghton, Mich., and soccer striker Kent-Earle is bound for St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y.

“It’s such a dream, it has been for a long, long time, since I was 10 years old, said Earle of playing her favorite sport at the collegiate level.

She said the program already has plans to play her on top.

“They have me as a striker, going to goal and scoring a lot of goals.”

Earle said she was looking to go back east for college.

“I found St. Lawrence and as soon as I got to the school, I said: ‘This is the school I’m going to,’ ” she said.

Vehslage has dreamed of playing college football since he was a kid.

“I used to sleep with a football when I was like 6 or 7 because that is what I wanted to do in my life, play college football,” he said. “I’m really excited to accomplish it, but I want to keep getting better and better. I don’t want this to be the roof, I want to get past it and be good in college and see where that leads me.”

Vehslage came into his own during his senior year for the Cardinals.

“My stepdad (Reuben Zuniga), he really helped me during the offseason,” he said. “Anything I needed, he was always there for me. My support system was great along with the coaches. Coach (John) Hazelton, coach (Tom) Crawford, they were always by my side with whatever I needed, whether it was extra blocking help, extra pass catching, extra film work, anything to get better prepared for the games.”

Luckhurst said playing for a Pac-12 school has alway been a dream.

And now it’s a reality.

“It’s crazy,” he said with a big smile.

He said his decision was between Arizona State and Cal. His father, Mick, was an outstanding kicker at Cal before going to play in the NFL.

Jack Luckhurst said he was hooked on ASU once he visited the campus in Tempe.

“The atmosphere, the environment, everything was so nice. It was really what I felt was right for me,” he said.