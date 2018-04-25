3 Candidates for Westside Santa Barbara City Council Seat Spar at Forum

About 75 people showed up at the Harding University Partnership School Wednesday night for a Santa Barbara City Council District 3 forum.

The event was organized by Santa Barbara neighborhood activist Anna Marie Gott, with help from Sharon Byrne and the Chamber of Commerce of the Santa Barbara Region.

Candidate Oscar Gutierrez repeatedly hammered home his local roots, and the fact that he was born on the Westside, and still lives in his childhood home with his mother and girlfriend.

“This is where I went to school and learned my ABCs,” said Gutierrez, referring to Harding. “My family is rooted here."

Gutierrez is competing against Ken Rivas and Michael Vidal.

Also on the ballot is Santa Barbara City College student Elizabeth Hunter, who was not in attendance. Former Mayor Helene Schneider and current councilman Jason Dominguez attended the forum.

The forum offered the first large-scale view of the candidates, and highlighted their differences on the issues and in their personalities.

Vidal, 37, spoke with more overt confidence, talking about his history of financial planning and ability to make leadership decisions.

Of the city, he said he wants to “comb the financials,” and hire an economic development director to create a financial plan for the city.

Regarding the Westside, he said he wants to increase lighting, create safer crosswalks and paint more red curbs next to driveways.

Vidal said he is “a very process-oriented person.”

He said he’d like to work with City Administrator Paul Casey to review the city’s financials and decide if there’s overlap in how the city’s spends its money.

“We need to make sure we run the government more efficiently,” Vidal said.

Gutierrez, 34, was more soft-spoken, with an air of Westside authenticity that the other two candidates lacked.

He talked about wanting to re-open the Harding campus after hours and on weekends so that the community could enjoy it. He said poor lighting on the Westside has been an issue as long as he could remember.

“A lot of people feel like there should be more lights on the Westside,” Gutierrez said. “I agree. It’s been dark here since I was a kid.”

Rivas was the least polished of the three, often speaking in generalities.

“We need more housing, that’s the bottom line,” Rivas said. “We want to make sure we are not building luxury homes in our community.”

Rivas spoke frequently about how he helped create the Neighborhood Advisory Council, a merger of two Westside and Eastside committees.

On the issue of closing a portion of State Street to cars, Rivas and Vidal were opposed, while Gutierrez said he would be open to the possibility, if it meant there could be a focus on locally owned shops in the closed area.



All three candidates favored a special election to fill councilman Gregg Hart’s seat; Hart is running unopposed for the second district seat on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, and will likely leave the council next January.

Vidal offered the only nuanced answer, saying he would prefer an appointment to fill the seat before a special election so that the council could have a seventh member.

Gutierrez said he’d like to see the city better use technology and create an app that would allow over-the-counter permits. He said the city should send more text alerts.

“If I can get a text message about a Kardashian having a baby,” Gutierrez said, the city should be able to notify its residents when it makes multi-million-dollar decisions.

If elected, Vidal said he would would hold town hall forums on the Westside and offer a City Hall that is more responsive to the Westside. He said he won’t change once he’s elected.

“Who’s gonna fight for you?” Vidal asked. “Who’s going to execute for you? If I win this election, I will continue to walk every single day.”

Gutierrez noted that he voted for district elections so that someone like himself could run. He said he has voted in every election since he was 18, drawing a contrast between himself and Vidal who was registered to vote in Fresno between 2008 to 2015.

“I am used to standing up for my community,” Gutierrez said. “I am a product of the Westside.”

Vidal joked about being born in Fresno, asking the crowd, “Have you ever been to Fresno? Now you know why I stayed here.”

The election is June 5. The candidates are running to fill the seat vacated by Cathy Murillo, the previous District 3 representative, who was elected mayor in November.

The League of Women Voters plans a public forum at 6 p.m., Tuesday, May 1, inside the cafeteria/auditorium at Harding University Partnership School.

