Three Carpinteria Fall Season Coaches Honored by Peers

Charles Bryant, Dino Garcia, Matt Organista named coaches of the year

Matt Organista was named the boys water polo Coach of the Year in the Tri-Valley League.
(Bill Swing photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 11, 2016 | 3:49 p.m.

Three members of the coaching staff at Carpinteria High were recognized by their peers this fall as coaches of the year.

Matt Organista in boys water polo and Charles Bryant in girls tennis received the honor in the Tri-Valley League, while girls volleyball coach Dino Garcia was lauded in the Frontier League.

Dino Garcia earned Coach of the Year honors in the Frontier League for girls volleyball. Click to view larger
(Bill Swing photo)

Organista and Garcia are graduates of Carpinteria High. Both paid their dues working as assistants before taking of their respective programs.

"Matt was an assistant to Bryan Swarm before taking over as head of the boys water polo and swim teams three years ago," Carpinteria athletic director Pat Cooney said. "Dino was an assistant to Marc Denitz prior to accepting the head coaching position of the girls and boys volleyball teams, also three years ago."

Bryant has been on the coaching staff for six years, guiding the girls tennis and girls soccer teams.

"He has been an incredible source of pride for CHS," Cooney said. "He led the girls tennis teams to back-to-back CIF Championships (2012-13), he hosts CIF sectionals for both boys and girls tennis every year, and he earned California Coaches Association ‘Rookie Coach of the Year’ honors after his first year."

Charles is the son of coaches. His father, Roger, is a legendary boys soccer coach at South Torrance High. But his mother, Maureen, earned more CIF championships as the tennis coach at San Marino High.

Charles Bryant was the Tri-Valley League Coach of the Year for girls tennis. Click to view larger
(Bill Swing photo)

Cooney said the award stands for more than just coaching a team to a league championship, which neither coach did.

"I believe that fact shows that our coaches are doing everything they can to ensure that every student athlete and team from each school has a positive experience," he said. "One trait these men share is humility.  They will be quick to deflect any praise but the award is deserved and reaffirming of their good efforts.

"We believe the strength of each of these coaches is their ability to connect with, care for, and guide student athletes," he added. "They are good coaches and getting better every single day."

