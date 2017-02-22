Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 9:53 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Three Cate Seniors National Merit Finalists

Students were among high school students who scored in top 1 percent on PSAT

Cate School National Merit Scholarship finalists Henry Dawson, left, Katherine Grossman and Zachary Towbes. (Ashleigh Mower for Cate school)
By Sarah Kidwell for Cate School | February 22, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Three members of the Cate Class of 2017 have been named finalists in the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Henry Dawson of Washington, D.C., Katherine Grossman of Louisville, KY, and Zachary Towbes of Santa Barbara were among some 15,000 students named finalists this year from an initial pool of 1.6 million.

The students have been selected as a result of their high PSAT scores and their outstanding academic achievement and promise, according to the National Merit Scholarship Corp.

The Cate seniors were in the top 1 percent of high school scorers on the PSAT, which they took last year as juniors. All three will compete for the title of Merit Scholar, along with a National Merit Scholarship.

This year, the National Merit Scholarship Program will award 2,500 National Merit Scholarships, 1,000 corporate-sponsored scholarships, and 4000 college-sponsored scholarships, totalling $3.3 million.

Merit Scholars are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin or religious preference.

This year’s  winners will be announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April and concluding in July.

Cate Headmaster Ben Williams said: “We are justly proud of these three seniors. They’ve demonstrated their intellect as well as the value of a Cate education by earning this honor.”

— Sarah Kidwell for Cate School.

 

