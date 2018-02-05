Three County Girls Basketball Teams Ranked in CIF Polls

Righetti and Cabrillo are both ranked third in their respective divisions in the CIF-SS girls basketball polls.
Once-beaten Righetti (21-1, 12-0) is behind Ribet Christian and Glendora in Division 2A. Cabrillo (20-2, 12-0) trails Lancaster and Culver City in the Division 3AA poll.
San Marcos (14-4, 2-3 in the Channel League) is 12th in Divsion 4AA. The Royals play Santa Barbara, Buena and Ventura this week to close out the regular season.
CIF GIRLS BASKETBALL POLLS WITH COUNTY TEAMS
DIVISION 2A
1 Ribet Academy
2 Glendora
3 Righetti
4 Downey
5 Kennedy
6 Village Christian
7 Arroyo Valley
8 Dana Hills
9 Upland
10 University
11 Summit
12 Edison
T13 Hart
T13 Twentynine Palms
15 Westminster
16 Bishop Amat
DIVISION 3AA
1 Lancaster
2 Culver City
3 Cabrillo/Lompoc
4 Rancho Verde
5 Ayala
6 Pasadena
7 Palos Verdes
8 Warren
9 Trabuco Hills
10 Crossroads
11 Sunny Hills
12 Arroyo Grande
13 Chino
14 Covina
15 Rancho Cucamonga
16 Viewpoint
DIVISION 4AA
1 Brentwood
2 Foothill Technology
3 St. Bonaventure
4 Knight
5 Ontario
6 Temple City
7 Gabrielino
8 Bell Gardens
9 Sage Hill
10 Whitney
11 Oxnard
12 San Marcos
13 Oak Park
14 Ramona
15 La Sierra
16 Pomona