Monday, April 30 , 2018, 1:48 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 
Wine

Three-Day Harvest Celebration to Revel in Central Coast Wines with Dinner, Auction and Tastings

By Christopher and Malei Weir for San Luis Obispo Wine Country Association | October 17, 2015 | 12:23 p.m.

While wine growing in San Luis Obispo wine country is defined by a cool coastal climate, the local winemakers have chosen to turn up the heat at the 25th annual “Harvest on The Coast” extravaganza happening Nov. 6–8, 2015.  The three-day weekend will feature the following events.

Nov. 6: Crafted on the Coast Dinner

Harvest on the Coast begins with Crafted on the Coast Dinner, which offers the chance to dine with seven local winemakers  at the Biddle Ranch Vineyard House in beautiful Edna Valley.

Locally renowned chef Julie Simon from Foremost Wine Company will create this four-course artisanal dinner. Foremost was recently named one of the Top 100 Wine Restaurants for 2015 by Wine Enthusiast magazine.

The evening begins with a wine reception and passed hors d’oeuvres at 5:30 p.m. followed by dining and time with winemakers Ryan Deovlet (Biddle Ranch), Tom Greenough (Saucelito Canyon), Steve Autry (Autry Cellars), Christian Roguenant (Niven Family Wines), Don & Gwen Othman (Kynsi Wine), Coby Parker-Garcia (Claiborne & Churchill Vintners) and Mike Sinor (Sinor-Lavallee).

The Crafted on the Coast Dinner costs $125, and space is limited. Keep up to date with event updates through the event page.

Nov. 7: Grand Tasting and Auction

Organized by the San Luis Obispo Wine Country Association, this year’s series of wine and food events revolves around an open-air, ocean-view Grand Tasting and Wine Auction Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Avila Beach Golf Resort from 12–4 p.m. ($75 / $100 for 11 a.m. early entry).

“The winemakers put an extra dose of creativity and excitement into this year’s auction items,” said Heather Muran, executive director of SLO Wine Country. “The afternoon will be full of high energy.”

Indeed, this year’s inventive auction lots include a wine cellar raid; a sport fishing session complete with custom-crafted rods; a getaway to Sun Valley, Idaho; a charter jet to Pebble Beach for a round of golf and private wine reception; a rustic overnight in a remote vineyard with dining beneath the stars; the chance to craft your own barrel of pinot noir; a collection of magnums of SLO Wine Country wine; six days in Montana; seven days at a Hawaiian cottage and much more.

Attendees at the Grand Tasting and Wine Auction will also enjoy all-inclusive wine tastings and cuisine provided by more than 50 local winemakers, chefs and artisan food producers.

Meanwhile, live music will be provided by Moonshiner Collective, a local rock band known for its California-based Americana and groove rock sound with notes of bluegrass and folk. Along with all of this comes the winemaker-hosted wine and lifestyle auction. 

Muran added that one of the more popular live-auction lots is called “fund a need,” in which auction monies benefit a local cause. This year’s chosen nonprofit is Womanade, an organization that helps meet the essential needs of people in crisis throughout San Luis Obispo County. 

Event attendees who book hotel rooms in Avila Beach will receive $20 off Grand Tasting tickets and may use a special trolley for travel between several Avila Beach hotels and the Grand Tasting event.

For information and tickets, visit www.slowine.com or contact 805.541.5868 or [email protected]. A “designated driver” ticket is also available for $30.

Nov. 8: Slider Sunday Open Houses

On Slider Sunday, wineries host open houses and offer their own versions of the slider, paired with wines, music and wine discounts including the “Six-Pack Sampler Program,” composed of six wines at a special price.

This event is complimentary for those who attended the Grand Tasting and Auction (participants need to present their Grand Tasting wristband and glass from the Saturday event.)

— Christopher and Malei Weir represent San Luis Obispo Wine Country Association.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 