Three-Day Harvest Celebration to Revel in Central Coast Wines with Dinner, Auction and Tastings

While wine growing in San Luis Obispo wine country is defined by a cool coastal climate, the local winemakers have chosen to turn up the heat at the 25th annual “Harvest on The Coast” extravaganza happening Nov. 6–8, 2015. The three-day weekend will feature the following events.

Nov. 6: Crafted on the Coast Dinner

Harvest on the Coast begins with Crafted on the Coast Dinner, which offers the chance to dine with seven local winemakers at the Biddle Ranch Vineyard House in beautiful Edna Valley.

Locally renowned chef Julie Simon from Foremost Wine Company will create this four-course artisanal dinner. Foremost was recently named one of the Top 100 Wine Restaurants for 2015 by Wine Enthusiast magazine.

The evening begins with a wine reception and passed hors d’oeuvres at 5:30 p.m. followed by dining and time with winemakers Ryan Deovlet (Biddle Ranch), Tom Greenough (Saucelito Canyon), Steve Autry (Autry Cellars), Christian Roguenant (Niven Family Wines), Don & Gwen Othman (Kynsi Wine), Coby Parker-Garcia (Claiborne & Churchill Vintners) and Mike Sinor (Sinor-Lavallee).

The Crafted on the Coast Dinner costs $125, and space is limited. Keep up to date with event updates through the event page.

Nov. 7: Grand Tasting and Auction

Organized by the San Luis Obispo Wine Country Association, this year’s series of wine and food events revolves around an open-air, ocean-view Grand Tasting and Wine Auction Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Avila Beach Golf Resort from 12–4 p.m. ($75 / $100 for 11 a.m. early entry).

“The winemakers put an extra dose of creativity and excitement into this year’s auction items,” said Heather Muran, executive director of SLO Wine Country. “The afternoon will be full of high energy.”

Indeed, this year’s inventive auction lots include a wine cellar raid; a sport fishing session complete with custom-crafted rods; a getaway to Sun Valley, Idaho; a charter jet to Pebble Beach for a round of golf and private wine reception; a rustic overnight in a remote vineyard with dining beneath the stars; the chance to craft your own barrel of pinot noir; a collection of magnums of SLO Wine Country wine; six days in Montana; seven days at a Hawaiian cottage and much more.

Attendees at the Grand Tasting and Wine Auction will also enjoy all-inclusive wine tastings and cuisine provided by more than 50 local winemakers, chefs and artisan food producers.

Meanwhile, live music will be provided by Moonshiner Collective, a local rock band known for its California-based Americana and groove rock sound with notes of bluegrass and folk. Along with all of this comes the winemaker-hosted wine and lifestyle auction.

Muran added that one of the more popular live-auction lots is called “fund a need,” in which auction monies benefit a local cause. This year’s chosen nonprofit is Womanade, an organization that helps meet the essential needs of people in crisis throughout San Luis Obispo County.

Event attendees who book hotel rooms in Avila Beach will receive $20 off Grand Tasting tickets and may use a special trolley for travel between several Avila Beach hotels and the Grand Tasting event.

For information and tickets, visit www.slowine.com or contact 805.541.5868 or [email protected]. A “designated driver” ticket is also available for $30.

Nov. 8: Slider Sunday Open Houses

On Slider Sunday, wineries host open houses and offer their own versions of the slider, paired with wines, music and wine discounts including the “Six-Pack Sampler Program,” composed of six wines at a special price.

This event is complimentary for those who attended the Grand Tasting and Auction (participants need to present their Grand Tasting wristband and glass from the Saturday event.)

— Christopher and Malei Weir represent San Luis Obispo Wine Country Association.