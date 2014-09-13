Three-Dimensional Mural Comes Ashore in Lompoc

'The Boatmen' by renowned artist John Pugh sits on the north exterior wall of Sissy’s Uptown Cafe

A ceremony Saturday afternoon marked the long-awaited addition of a seemingly three-dimensional mural, "The Boatmen," to Lompoc’s collection of big art.

The Lompoc Mural Society held the ceremony for the community’s newest wall art, which sits on the north exterior wall of Sissy’s Uptown Cafe, 112 South I St.

“I think we’re lucky, and we’re proud to have a John Pugh here given his reputation,” said Vicki Andersen, project administrator with the Lompoc Mural Society.

“The Boatmen” has been years in the making by renowned artist John Pugh, known for large trompe-l'oeil murals.

Trompe-l'œil is French for "deceive the eye” and refers to an art technique that employs realistic imagery to create an optical illusion of a three-dimensional image.

Some of those who attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony approached the artwork for a closer look, needing to reassure themselves that the large vessels weren’t actually protruding from the wall, as they appeared.

In addition to the three-dimensional appearance, the mural tells a story in three layers, Pugh noted. The large vessel depicts one of the Navy ship’s that ran aground at Honda Point in 1923. Additionally, it reflects a Spanish galleon to hearken to the conquerers and a Chumash wooden boat with members to show that era of local history.

Andersen learned of Pugh more than a decade ago when she saw one of his works in Twentynine Palms and coveted one for Lompoc.

“That mural down there, to this day when I see it again I have to go up and look at it and touch it because I can’t tell where the ground really stops,” Andersen said.

Complications and other commissions delayed completion of Pugh’s Lompoc project, which finally was installed a couple of months ago.

“You did 18 Mural in a Day (events) — I don’t know if you’ve heard about the mural in five years,” Pugh said, before thanking the group’s members for their patience. “I feel very good about his project and I hope you do, too.”

The Mural Society received donations from individuals and businesses.

“I just want to tell you that big art is alive and well in Lompoc,” said Carol Oliveira, board chairwoman for the Mural Society. “And aren’t we proud? This is just such a magnificent thing to add to our inventory.”

In addition to celebrating completion of “The Boatmen,” the group restored two older murals in the past couple of months and installed another one that had been in storage.

For 25 years, Lompoc has embraced murals with dozens now decorating the Old Town walls. The project started to revive a deteriorating downtown and each piece of art reflects local history.

Some murals were commissioned to well-known artists while others were completed by locals. Additionally, the nonprofit group has held 18 Murals in a Day.

More than two decades later, restoration and preservation also have become a big focus.

“We save part of every dime we get for a mural, we save that for restoration knowing that public art is something that we have to repair,” Oliveira said. “It is not forever.”

One of the looming projects involves restoring the Chumash-themed mural near the intersection of Ocean Avenue and H Street, she added

Today, the murals attract tourists each year.

“Our murals are known across the country and it’s interesting they’re known across the world,” Mayor John Linn said. “This is a big draw for our community.”

