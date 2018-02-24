Three Experts Join CenCal Health Leadership Team

CenCal Health has announced the January appointments of two new clinical directors to its leadership team and a new compliance officer to its administration department.

Dr. Alan Bernstein joins CenCal Health as senior medical director, Dr. Karen Hord as medical director, and Richard Golfin III as compliance officer.

CenCal Health provides health coverage for some 180,000 members in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

“It is a pleasure to introduce not one, but three such distinguished professionals to the CenCal Health leadership team and to our communities,” said Bob Freeman, CEO of CenCal Health.

“Doctors Bernstein and Hord bring outstanding clinical expertise, superbly aligned with our commitment to preventive and family health, and Richard Golfin brings an outstanding track record and deep understanding of the complex and changing landscape of the healthcare industry,” Freeman said.

As senior medical director, Dr. Bernstein will be working on medical management, clinical quality, the Whole Child Model Program, appeals and grievances and population health.

Before joining CenCal Health, Dr. Bernstein served as a consulting medical director with ConnectiCare, a commercial Medicare health plan in Connecticut, where he assisted in the pre-authorization and utilization review activities for the plan.

» Dr. Bernstein is a board-certified pediatrician with some 37 years of clinical experience. He has held the chief medical officer or medical director position with multiple health-care organizations including hospitals, federally qualified health centers, multi-specialty group practices and commercial/Medicaid/Medicare-managed care plans.

He served as chairman of pediatrics at two community hospitals, the chief medical officer for a tertiary hospital PHO/MSO, and the chief medical officer for the only provider-sponsored health plan in New York.

Dr. Bernstein is a graduate of the New York University School of Medicine, the pediatric residency program at Babies Hospital/Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, and has a MPH in Maternal Child Health from the UC Berkeley School of Public Health.

Dr. Bernstein is a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Society for Adolescent Medicine and the New York Academy of Medicine. He has publications in the areas of pediatrics, managed care and public health.

» Medical director Dr. Hord is board-certified in family medicine and addiction medicine. Since moving to California, she has been working in multi-specialty clinics, providing primary care, including care for people with substance use conditions, and in promoting health in young adult communities.

Most recently, Dr. Hord held the position of medical director of student health at Cal Poly University.

Dr. Hord spent several years in academics, teaching physician assistant students, medical students and residents in university hospitals in Denver, followed by a move to southwest Colorado to serve the Southern Ute Indian population.

She trained at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, earning a degree in biochemistry, Doctor of Medicine, and completed a post-graduate fellowship in primary care research and masters of science in public health.

» Golfin III, brings a background in medical-legal compliance and academic expertise to the role of compliance officer. He has served as the director of delegation oversight for Molina Healthcare of California, as director of compliance for care 1st Health Plan and as compliance advisor to L.A. Care Health Plan, the nation’s largest HMO.

He began his professional health career as executive fellow for compliance and legal at Iowa Health System in Des Moines.

Through his career, Golfin has managed and directed the launch of multiple integrated care delivery programs across California and led the resolution of complex medical-legal compliance issues to root out Fraud, Waste and Abuse (FWA) within provider networks and delegated entities.

He earned his Juris Doctor from Drake Law School, with distinction in health law and policy, as well as his B.S.B.A. as a double major in business marketing and business management from Drake University. He is also fluent in Spanish and Mandarin Chinese.

Golfin is currently a guest lecturer at the University of Southern California and has served as associate faculty in political science at Ashford University and as visiting professor at Heibei University, People’s Republic of China.

He is a published author and distinguished lecturer on the Affordable Care Act and Accountable Care Organizations.

In addition to the three new leadership staff appointments, Dr. Takashi Michael Wada has been appointed chief medical officer.

Dr. Wada joined CenCal Health as the deputy chief medical officer in January 2017 after serving as the director and health officer for the County of Santa Barbara Public Health Department for 6 1/2 years.

— Caitlin Trude for CenCal Health.