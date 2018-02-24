Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 8:22 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Three Experts Join CenCal Health Leadership Team

Dr. Alan Bernstein, Dr. Karen Hord, Richard Golfin III brought on board

New CenCal Health leadership hires are Dr. Alan Bernstein, Dr. Karen Hord and Richard Golfin III.
New CenCal Health leadership hires are Dr. Alan Bernstein, Dr. Karen Hord and Richard Golfin III. (CenCal Health)
By Caitlin Trude for CenCal Health | February 24, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

CenCal Health has announced the January appointments of two new clinical directors to its leadership team and a new compliance officer to its administration department.

Dr. Alan Bernstein joins CenCal Health as senior medical director, Dr. Karen Hord as medical director, and Richard Golfin III as compliance officer.

CenCal Health provides health coverage for some 180,000 members in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

“It is a pleasure to introduce not one, but three such distinguished professionals to the CenCal Health leadership team and to our communities,” said Bob Freeman, CEO of CenCal Health.

“Doctors Bernstein and Hord bring outstanding clinical expertise, superbly aligned with our commitment to preventive and family health, and Richard Golfin brings an outstanding track record and deep understanding of the complex and changing landscape of the healthcare industry,” Freeman said.

As senior medical director, Dr. Bernstein will be working on medical management, clinical quality, the Whole Child Model Program, appeals and grievances and population health.

Before joining CenCal Health, Dr. Bernstein served as a consulting medical director with ConnectiCare, a commercial Medicare health plan in Connecticut, where he assisted in the pre-authorization and utilization review activities for the plan.

» Dr. Bernstein is a board-certified pediatrician with some 37 years of clinical experience. He has held the chief medical officer or medical director position with multiple health-care organizations including hospitals, federally qualified health centers, multi-specialty group practices and commercial/Medicaid/Medicare-managed care plans.

He served as chairman of pediatrics at two community hospitals, the chief medical officer for a tertiary hospital PHO/MSO, and the chief medical officer for the only provider-sponsored health plan in New York.

Dr. Bernstein is a graduate of the New York University School of Medicine, the pediatric residency program at Babies Hospital/Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, and has a MPH in Maternal Child Health from the UC Berkeley School of Public Health.

Dr. Bernstein is a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Society for Adolescent Medicine and the New York Academy of Medicine. He has publications in the areas of pediatrics, managed care and public health.

» Medical director Dr. Hord is board-certified in family medicine and addiction medicine. Since moving to California, she has been working in multi-specialty clinics, providing primary care, including care for people with substance use conditions, and in promoting health in young adult communities.

Most recently, Dr. Hord held the position of medical director of student health at Cal Poly University.

Dr. Hord spent several years in academics, teaching physician assistant students, medical students and residents in university hospitals in Denver, followed by a move to southwest Colorado to serve the Southern Ute Indian population.

She trained at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, earning a degree in biochemistry, Doctor of Medicine, and completed a post-graduate fellowship in primary care research and masters of science in public health.

» Golfin III, brings a background in medical-legal compliance and academic expertise to the role of compliance officer. He has served as the director of delegation oversight for Molina Healthcare of California, as director of compliance for care 1st Health Plan and as compliance advisor to L.A. Care Health Plan, the nation’s largest HMO.

He began his professional health career as executive fellow for compliance and legal at Iowa Health System in Des Moines.

Through his career, Golfin has managed and directed the launch of multiple integrated care delivery programs across California and led the resolution of complex medical-legal compliance issues to root out Fraud, Waste and Abuse (FWA) within provider networks and delegated entities.

He earned his Juris Doctor from Drake Law School, with distinction in health law and policy, as well as his B.S.B.A. as a double major in business marketing and business management from Drake University. He is also fluent in Spanish and Mandarin Chinese.

Golfin is currently a guest lecturer at the University of Southern California and has served as associate faculty in political science at Ashford University and as visiting professor at Heibei University, People’s Republic of China.

He is a published author and distinguished lecturer on the Affordable Care Act and Accountable Care Organizations.

In addition to the three new leadership staff appointments, Dr. Takashi Michael Wada has been appointed chief medical officer.

Dr. Wada joined CenCal Health as the deputy chief medical officer in January 2017 after serving as the director and health officer for the County of Santa Barbara Public Health Department for 6 1/2 years.

— Caitlin Trude for CenCal Health.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 