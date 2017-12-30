Three Dos Pueblos Wrestlers Finish on Podium at Tournament of Champions

Wrestling

Three Dos Pueblos wrestlers earned podiun finishes at the Tournament of Champions at Cerritos College on Saturday.

Kade Uyesaka at 120 pounds and Aidan Yamasaki at 138 each finished fifth, and Connor Lee took eighth at 152 pounds.

"Aidan Yamasaki had his best tournament of the season at the top-tier TOC," DP coach Anthony Califano said. "Kade Uyesaka also had a good weekend."

Will Yamasaki and Jayson Miranda were both one match away from reaching the medal round.

The Chargers took 11th out of 104 teams, which included state fourth-ranked Poway and No. 5 St. John Bosco.

Dos Pueblos competes at home this week, taking on Santa Barbara High in a Channel League dual match on Wednesday at 7 p.m.