Three Family Homeless Shelter Programs Suffer Federal Funding Loss

Transition House, Domestic Violence Solutions and Good Samaritan Shelter lost a combined $130,000 in federal funding for programs that support homeless children and their families.

Transition House, which helps 115 homeless families each year, lost a $62,939 grant which has supported their family emergency shelter since 1993.

Domestic Violence Solutions lost more than $59,930 for its transitional housing program for families fleeing domestic violence.

Good Samaritan Shelter lost $7,806 for its transitional program for homeless families with children.

The three grants, given through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Continuum of Care program for homelessness, will now be reallocated to Santa Barbara County for a new project designed to identify chronically homeless individuals and prioritize them for housing interventions.

The project is called the Coordinated Entry System.

“This is a huge loss for our agency,” said Transition House executive director Kathleen Baushke. “This grant, which we have received for 24 consecutive years, was the cornerstone of our budget for the shelter.

"While we support all programs that help the homeless, we strongly disagree with defunding successful shelters to fund the county’s application,” Baushke said.

“Their application provides for staffing to oversee the database, but at the expense of the family shelters," she said. "They should have sought other resources for their program instead of taking from direct services for families.”

According to the county, the main reason for this funding shift is that shelter for homeless families with children is no longer a priority at the federal level.

HUD now prioritizes funding for chronically homeless individuals who are living on the streets under a housing-first model.

Housing first is based on the concept that a homeless individual’s primary need is stable housing, and that other issues can be addressed once housing is obtained.

In contrast, programs for families realize many households need the time and support in shelters or transitional housing programs to address other issues that may have led to the episode of homelessness prior to entering permanent housing.

Otherwise, they are likely to return to homelessness.

“While housing first may work with some homeless people, it’s not for everyone,” said Baushke. “For many who end up in shelter, deeper issues need to be addressed or they will fall right back into homelessness.

"Many of the families we serve need time to work on employment skills, find child care, and deal with other destabilizing issues before they will be able to manage permanent housing on their own.”

Santa Barbara’s high cost of housing and lack of available low-income units makes a housing first model difficult to implement locally.

While the new project will rank homeless households according to greatest need, there are scant resources to place homeless people into housing and pay their rent if they cannot.

Baushke sad that while HUD has its priorities, local jurisdictions can rank projects according to local need.

Programs located throughout Santa Barbara County apply to HUD through a consolidated application. This year’s application process was overseen by an outside consulting company hired by the county.

For the first time, the county submitted a new project application, which leaped to the top of the ranking system, causing the three ongoing local programs to be unfunded.

Per HUD regulations, these unfunded programs are now ineligible to reapply for this funding in the future.

“This grant funded 80 percent of our one full-time second-stage client advocate, who provides case management and support to the clients," said Charles Anderson, executive cirector of Domestic Violence Solutions.

"On average, she provides support to 10 to 15 homeless families (25-30 individuals) experiencing domestic violence each year," he said.

"Without this funding, we are going to have to somehow find alternative funds to ensure that we will be able to assist these victims of domestic violence,” he said.

"Good Samaritan Shelter programs have been full with waiting lists for more than five years now, and we continue to run overflow shelters in both Santa Maria and Lompoc,” said Sylvia Barnard, executive director of Good Samaritan Shelter.

“As the need for services has increased, funding is slowly decreasing. Our community would be greatly impacted if we had to shut down programs as a result of funding cuts," she said.

"I think we need to figure out how to solve issues surrounding homelessness as a collaborative effort, and maximize existing resources for direct services,” Barnard said.

Families are the fastest growing segment of the homeless population, locally and nationally.

Cary Matsuoka, superintendent of Santa Barbara Unified School District, said 14.3 percent of the district’s students are homeless. Santa Barbara County has the highest rate of student homelessness in the state.

“It’s a pretty simple calculation,” said Jim Buckley, Transition House board member and former president.

“The county didn’t listen to family homeless experts who are actually in the county," he said. "They went somewhere else and got the wrong answers to their questions. As a result, homeless families and children will suffer. That’s just wrong.”

These three agencies will now have to find new sources of funding for their sheltering programs or cut services, adding another layer of uncertainty to the job of making sure that families with children have a safe place to live.

For more information, call 966-9668 or visit www.transitionhouse.com.

— Kathleen Baushke for Transition House.