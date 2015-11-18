Three Former California Congressmen Endorse Katcho Achadjian

Advice

Assembly Member and congressional candidate Katcho Achadjian has received the endorsement of former congressmen Bill Thomas, George Radanovich and Elton Gallegly.

Thomas served the district from 1979-2007. Recognized as a true fiscal conservative, Thomas played a key role in several major tax cuts during the George W. Bush administration.

“Katcho has earned a reputation as a problem solver,” he said. “I am proud to endorse his campaign for Congress.”

A longtime farmer and proud owner of Radanovich Winery, Radanovich served in Congress from 1995-2011.

“California needs leaders who understand the difficulties facing companies in our State. Katcho’s proven record of success in business and in the Assembly is clear, and I wholeheartedly endorse him,” Radanovich said.

Gallegly served in Congress from 1987-2013, where he represented the Central Coast as a voice for agriculture and small business.

Achadjian has served as assembly member for the region since 2010. Before his time in the Legislature, he served as San Luis Obispo County supervisor for 12 years.

“The endorsement of these leaders is invaluable, and with their support I hope to better serve the families of the Central Coast,” he said.

Achadjian is the leading candidate in the race for the 24th Congressional District, which encompasses Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and part of Ventura County.

He has represented the residents of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties for more than a decade. He currently lives in San Luis Obispo with his family.

To learn more about Katcho, please visit www.Katcho2016.com.

— Nyri Achadjian represents Katcho Achadjian.