Three Garages Destroyed by Early Morning Fire in Santa Maria

Three garages were destroyed and several others were damaged early Sunday in a fire behind a two-story apartment building, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.

Firefighters were called out shortly after 2 a.m. to the 700 block of North Railroad Avenue, Fire Chief Dan Orr said.

The first crews on the scene found one unit of the detached garages — which are behind the apartment building — engulfed in flames, which were spreading to adjacent units, he said.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire and stop its lateral spread, Orr said.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the blaze remained under investigation.

Damage to the structure was estimated at $100,000, with another $100,000 in property loss, Orr said.

