Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 6:19 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Three Generations of Local Pilots Competing in Cross-Country Air Race

Anna Ramirez, Joan Steinberger and Terry Harris — the Above All Fly Girls — take to the skies for this week's all-women event

With their race number decal newly applied, the Above All Fly Girls Anna Ramirez, left, Joan Steinberger and Terry Harris, all of Santa Barbara, are ready for takeoff in this week’s 40th annual Air Race Classic, an all-women cross-country airplane race. The team’s plane, a 1979 Cessna 182Q and nicknamed the “Angry Potato,” was donated by Above All Aviation.
With their race number decal newly applied, the Above All Fly Girls Anna Ramirez, left, Joan Steinberger and Terry Harris, all of Santa Barbara, are ready for takeoff in this week’s 40th annual Air Race Classic, an all-women cross-country airplane race. The team’s plane, a 1979 Cessna 182Q and nicknamed the “Angry Potato,” was donated by Above All Aviation. (Alison Strelich photo)
By Grace Strelich, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | June 21, 2016 | 10:04 p.m.

Tuesday kicked off the 40th annual Air Race Classic, an all-women cross-country airplane race.

The race brings together 130 women pilots from around the country making up 55 teams. This year, three of those women are local pilots who have been part of Santa Barbara’s aviation community for years.

The Above All Fly Girls team includes Joan Steinberger, Terry Harris and Anna Ramirez, and makes up three generations of pilots.

Steinberger, 87, began flying in 1953. She has flown in the race 14 times before, though this year marks her first race as pilot in command. She worked for Stratman Aero Service as an aircraft mechanic for more than 25 years.

According to the team's website, she now spends her time at the Santa Barbara Airport as a self-described "airport bum." 

Anna Ramirez, 20, is a junior studying English at UCSB and is relatively new to the aviation scene. She earned her private pilot license in December 2014.

Terry Harris, 60, co-pilot of the team and an active member of the Santa Barbara aviation community since 1987, noted how extraordinary it is having three generations of pilots with different degrees of experience brought together to participate in such a unique opportunity.

Joan Steinberger with the Above All Aviation staff and maintenance crew before the team’s departure.
Joan Steinberger with the Above All Aviation staff and maintenance crew before the team’s departure. (Alison Strelich photo)

The airplane the team will be using is a 1979 Cessna 182Q, lovingly nicknamed the “Angry Potato” and donated by Above All Aviation

The “Angry Potato” got its name from its identification number. It’s number is N411BP; in the ICAO alphabet, the alphabet used by pilots when talking over the radio, BP is “bravo papa.” A Venezuelan student, Terry explained, thought “bravo papa” sounded like “angry potato” in his language. Terry stressed that though the plane is named "Angry Potato" the Fly Girls think their plane is rather sweet, so they refer to her as "Yams."

The Above All Fly Girls describe the importance of the race as it serves “as a competitive outlet, a chance to hone skills, and [it] is a celebration of camaraderie and female pioneering in aviation.”

The race took off Tuesday from Prescott, Ariz., and will finish Friday in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Noozhawk intern Grace Strelich can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Joan Steinberger, left, pilot in command, insisted on having old-school navigational maps to back up the iPad system. Click to view larger
Joan Steinberger, left, pilot in command, insisted on having old-school navigational maps to back up the iPad system. (Alison Strelich photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 