Soccer

Three-Goal Flurry Carries Westmont Women Past Menlo

By Kaci Mexico, Westmont Sports Information Assistant | October 20, 2016 | 6:36 p.m.

With four goals by four different players, No. 11 Westmont women’s soccer  uprooted the Oaks of Menlo College by a score of 4-1 on Thursday at Thorrington Field.

“At this point in the season, I am not necessarily surprised to see four goals coming from four different players because I think that speaks to our depth and our availability to rotate players,” explained head coach Cappuccilli. “I am confident in any one of my players who finds themselves in the attacking third of the field, to be able to finish and I think we have seen that so far this season.”

The Warriors, (13-2-1, 6-2 GSAC) scored the first three goals within 13 minutes of play in the first half.

Goal number one came in the 26th minute and began when Maddi Berthoud turned and beat a defender at the top of the 18 yard box, and slipped the ball up-field to Hailey Parzonko who was making a run into the six yard box. Parzonko hit the ball first time into the left side of the goal. Five minutes later, Destinee Adams scored the game’s second goal when she dribbled swiftly down the middle of the field, beat a defender and fired off a shot into the upper left side of the goal from 25 yards out.

The third goal came in the 38th minute, when Jackie Lopez went on a 30-yard explosive drive down the right sideline and into the 18 yard box; she then defeated a defender and slipped a perfectly weighted through ball to Grayce DeGroot. With great composure, DeGroot took a touch, and hit a shot into the left side-netting of the goal from eight yards out.

Three minutes into the second half, Brooke Lillywhite scored the Warriors’ fourth goal of the game and her 20th goal of the season.

“Overall, I thought that the goals that were scored were mature within the composure of each of the goal scorers,” noted Cappuccilli. “All of the goals were scored in two touches, so to create the half yard of space for themselves and then being able to hit a shot and place it against a very good goal keeper is exciting - I was very happy with their ability to execute.”

The Oaks (7-5-2, 2-4-1 GSAC) continued to apply pressure in the second half, and in the 55th minute they scored a goal when a Menlo player hit a corner kick towards the near post of the Warriors’ goal and in an attempt to clear the ball, a Westmont defender headed the ball into the goal.

The Warriors only have two Golden State Athletic Conference games remaining, and are currently in third place in the GSAC, behind Vanguard and Biola, respectively. Coming up, the Warriors will host William Jessup (1-5-1, 5-9-1 GSAC) on senior day, this Saturday October 22 at 12 p.m.

