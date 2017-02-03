Three Goals Are Not Enough for Cate

Boys Soccer

Cate couldn't hold off a potent Santa Paula team and lost a 4-3 decision in a Tri-Valley League boys soccer match on Friday.

The Rams had leads of 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2, but Santa Paula responded each time. The Cardinals tied the score at 3-3 in the 68th minute and scored the game winner in the 70th.

"It was a gut-wrenching day for us," Cate coach Peter Mack said. "We played hard and had Santa Paula on their heels for much of the game. And our ability to keep responding whenever Santa Paula scored showed a lot of grit and composure. But in the end, we were done in by some simple mistakes that teams like Santa Paula are capable of capitalizing on."

Cate goalkeeper Cullen Barber played a stellar game, racking up 17 saves. Coach Mack also praised the play of captain Ryan Borchardt and Chirstian Herman. Herman scored two goals and Buba Fofanah finished a free kick from Charlie Morris.

"On the whole, it's hard not to be pleased with our effort or our improvement. We've made huge strides this year, but they just haven't translated into the win column," said Mack

Cate falls to 3-8-1 and 1-7 in league play.