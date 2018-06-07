Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 8:56 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Three High Schools in Santa Maria Valley Say Farewell to Class of 2018

Santa Maria, Righetti and Pioneer Valley hosted staggered graduation ceremonies

High school graduates walking

Santa Maria High School graduates Leydi Rios and Tania Ramirez walk into the graduation ceremony on Thursday along with their fellow members of the Class of 2018. (Contributed photo)

< 3455 > of 10
Man playing guitar and singing

Righetti High School alum Pyror Baird, who recently appeared on NBC's The Voice, made a surprise appearance during the graduation ceremony Thursday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 3456 > of 10
High school graduates walking

Members of the Pioneer Valley High School Class of 2018 walk in to graduation ceremonies on Thursday. (April Charlton / Noozhawk photo)

< 3457 > of 10
High school graduates

Salutatorian Kush Patel and valedictorian Joon Chang join with Aaron Lee, associated student body president, during the Righetti HIgh School graduation ceremony Thursday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 3458 > of 10
High school graduates walking

Santa Maria High School graduates walk into the graduation ceremony on Thursday. (Contributed photo)

< 3459 > of 10
High school graduates walking

Santa Maria High School graduates walk into the graduation ceremony on Thursday. (Contributed photo)

< 3460 > of 10
High school graduates walking

Santa Maria High School graduates walk into the graduation ceremony on Thursday. (Contributed photo)

< 3461 > of 10
Graduates celebrating

Santa Maria High School graduates throw their caps into the air in celebration. (Contributed photo)

< 3462 > of 10
Graduate giving a speech

Salutatorian Kush Patel speaks during the Righetti HIgh School graduation ceremony Thursday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 3463 > of 10
Graduates celebrating

Righetti High School graduates throw their caps into the air in celebration. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 3464 > of 10
 
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | June 7, 2018 | 9:43 p.m.
Man playing guitar and singing. Click to view larger
Righetti High School alum Pyror Baird, who recently appeared on NBC’s The Voice, made a surprise appearance during the graduation ceremony Thursday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

With a surprise performance from an alum who received national exposure for his singing career,  Righetti High School's class of 2018 kicked off the day of graduation ceremonies in the Santa Maria Valley on Thursday. 

Pryor Baird, from the RHS class of 2001 and a top eight finalist on "The Voice" television show, performed near the end of Righetti’s commencement, singing the same song, “Time of Your Life,” from his own ceremony years ago.

“Righetti Warriors, I hope you have the time of your life,” Baird told graduates. “Congratulations. Good luck. Have fun. Be good to one another. Stay true, and everybody just be good human beings to everybody — you’ll be so much better in life, I’ll guarantee it.”

Earlier in the ceremony, valedictorian Joon Chang and salutatorian Kush Patel recalled pivotal moments of high school. 

“High school has been an amazing and incredible experience, and Joon and I are both truly blessed to have shared it with all of you,” Patel said. “High school has taught us that all you really had to do to make friends was open a pack of gum in the middle of class.”

Chang asked his classmates to imagine being 70 years old and showing pictures of themselves using the Snapchat dog filter, sparking laughter from the crowd.

“I do not doubt our class’s ability to be successful, and I’m positive that you’ll be successful in whatever endeavor you take on,” Chang said. “But I just want to remind you to never lose sight of what is truly important.”

Having a billion dollars or brand-name possessions won’t matter at the end of life, Patel said. 

“The only thing that lives on is the love and memories you have left behind,” Patel said. “So I ask you today to be the change in this world, not be afraid. The world is truly yours.”

High school graduates walking. Click to view larger
Members of the Pioneer Valley High School Class of 2018 walk in to graduation ceremonies on Thursday. (April Charlton / Noozhawk photo)

Other speakers were graduates Kyrianan Ruiz, Cassi Colangelo and Aaron Lee, along with Principal Karen Rotondi.

In all, the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District celebrated 1,900 graduates this week at the three comprehensive high school campuses and one continuation high school.

Santa Maria High School Saints said farewell to another class of graduates — approximately 500 — with a ceremony mid-day Thursday at the stadium on campus.

Since opening its doors in 2004, Pioneer Valley High School saw its 12th senior class graduate on Thursday under blue skies and in front of a full house at Panther Stadium.

Principal Shanda Herrera told the more than 600 seniors that combined as a class that the students would be receiving more than $1.5 million in tuition, scholarships and financial awards in the next four years as they pursue their next level of education.

“Wow,” Herrera said. “As a class, that is breathtaking.”

During her opening remarks, Herrera recognized the numerous students that excelled academically while at Pioneer Valley and wore colored sashes, such as gold, over their graduation gowns to show off their achievements by asking the teens to stand.

She also noted that a new white sash introduced this school year, and sported by many students, signified a positive academic effort made by those wearing it and counted toward the high school’s overall report card.

“I congratulate all of you today,” Herrera said. “I’m so proud of the class of 2018. Good job.”

The principal also thanked the hundreds of parents in the audience for “giving us your children for the last four years.”

Salutatorian David Hernandez-Pinon told his fellow seniors to not be afraid of the next stage of their lives, even if it’s an unknown, as it’s foolish, leaving them with a quote from Ronald Reagan, who he referred to as an actor and not a former president.

“The future doesn’t belong to the faint-hearted; it belongs to the brave,” Hernandez-Pinon said, borrowing the words from Reagan, who spoke them as president while addressing the nation in January 1986 after the Challenger disaster.

In her speech as class valedictorian, Erica Diaz Cervantes spoke about the odds being stacked against her when she entered school, simply because of her Mexican nationality, and said people always told her she’d be one step behind.

“It turned out I caught up and went one step ahead,” Cervantes said, eliciting cheers from her fellow students. 

She told the Pioneer Valley class of 2018 that as they start the next chapter of their lives, to always remember to not compare themselves to others and to also not let the color of their skin or how much money is or isn’t in their wallets define who they are.

“The meaning of success is different for each one of us,” she said. “Always find a way to make it work. This is only a pit stop to refuel.”

Reporter April Charlton contributed to this report.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

High school graduates smiling. Click to view larger
Salutatorian Kush Patel and valedictorian Joon Chang join with Aaron Lee, associated student body president, during the Righetti HIgh School graduation ceremony Thursday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 