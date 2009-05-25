Three Hiking Trails Closed in Wake of Jesusita Fire

Popular Jesusita, Tunnel and Tunnel Connector trails will be closed until further notice

In cooperation with Santa Barbara County Parks Department and Santa Barbara City Parks and Recreation, Los Padres National Forest has closed the National Forest segments of the Jesusita Trail (27W17), the Tunnel Trail (27W14) and the Tunnel Connector Trail (27W15) in the region known as the Santa Barbara County front country.

The result of this decision, by multiple jurisdictions, is that the three trails are closed for their entire length until further notice.

The trail closures will aid in public safety on the trails, damaged by the fire, and support the collaborative effort by the County of Santa Barbara and the City of Santa Barbara to assist the disaster relief currently under way in residential and urban areas affected by the Jesusita Fire.

For more information on the closures, call Los Padres National Forest headquarters, 805.968.6640, or the Los Prietos Range Station, 805.967.3481.

— Noozhawk staff writer Laurie Jervis can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .


