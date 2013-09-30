Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 6:55 pm | Mostly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Three Hurt in Crash on Highway 166 West of Santa Maria

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | September 30, 2013 | 9:00 a.m.

A two-vehicle accident west of Santa Maria sent three people to the hospital Monday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Emergency crews responded to the call at about 8:20 a.m. after a catering truck collided with a four-door sedan on Highway 166 near Black Road, said Mike Eliason, a fire department spokesman.

Two county fire engines and one Santa Maria Fire Department engine responded to the scene.

One patient with critical injuries was being transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via Calstar helicopter, and two other patients with moderate injuries were taken by AMR ambulances to Marian Regional Medical Center, Eliason said.

There were some road closures while emergency personnel worked to transport the patients and tow the vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP will be investigating the incident. 

Guadalupe police and a Santa Maria Urban Search and Rescue vehicle also responded to the scene. 

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

