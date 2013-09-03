Three Hurt in Crash on Highway 1 North of Gaviota

Three people were injured Tuesday evening in a head-on collision on Highway 1 north of Gaviota, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at about 5:30 p.m. some six miles north of Highway 101, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

Two of the injured required extrication from their vehicle, which took about 10 minutes, Sadecki said.

All three were treated at the scene, then transported to local hospitals with moderate injuries, Sadecki said.

Their names and information about their conditions were not available Tuesday night.

