Three Hurt in Crash on Calle Real in Goleta

Collision occurred at Vega Drive, shutting down roadway for a time

Three people were injured Friday afternoon in a collision on Calle Real in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

The crash occurred at about 1:40 p.m. on Calle Real at Vega Drive, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

"A Honda Civic with a female passenger was headed westbound on Calle Real," Hoover said. "An elderly couple driving a Ford Escape was at a stop sign at Vega Drive when it appears the driver pulled out in front of the Honda Civic and broadsided the car."

Three patients were hospitalized after the accident with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, Hoover said.

Details on their conditions were not available.

Calle Real was shut down for a time in the area while emergency responders tended to the injured and removed the wreckage.

