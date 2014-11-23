Three Hurt in Two Rollover Collisions in Santa Barbara

Early morning crashes — on State Street and on Mission Street offramp from Highway 101 — occurred minutes apart

Three people were hospitalized early Sunday after two rollover wrecks occurred within minutes of each other in Santa Barbara.

The first crash was reported at 2:10 a.m. in the 3500 block of State Street, Santa Barbara Fire Battalion Chief Lee Waldron said.

The car was southbound when it appeared to have hit the center median then swerved to the right, striking a light pole and overturning, Waldron said.

Three men were in the vehicle at the time. One was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with minor injuries, and the other two were arrested, he said.

Their names and details on their charges were not available.

About five minutes later, a second rollover was reported on the southbound Mission Street exit ramp from Highway 101, Waldron said.

He said a man and a woman were in that vehicle, and both also were taken to Cottage Hospital with minor injuries.

The causes of the crashes remained under investigation by Santa Barbara police and the California Highway Patrol.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .