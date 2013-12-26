Three Hurt in Wreck on Highway 101 in Goleta

Three people were injured Thursday night in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 101 in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The wreck occurred at about 6:45 p.m. on the northbound freeway at Los Carneros Road, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

The vehicle struck the Los Carneros overpass, Sadecki said, injuring three occupants.

One patient was seriously hurt, and the other two suffered moderate injuries, Sadecki said.

All were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The right-hand lane of the northbound freeway was shut down while emergency personnel attended to the victims and cleared the wreckage, Sadecki said.

The accident remained under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

