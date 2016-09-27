Three People Injured in Crash In Northwest Santa Maria
Alcohol may be a factor in collision at North Blosser Road and West Taylor Street
Three people were injured Tuesday night in a collision at North Blosser Road and West Taylor Street in Santa Maria. (Santa Maria Police Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully
| September 27, 2016 | 11:00 p.m.
Three people were injured Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash in northwest Santa Maria.
Police were dispatched to the area of North Blosser Road and West Taylor Street just after 8 p.m. due to the crash.
The collision caused major injuries, and three people were taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.
Alcohol may be a factor in the collision, police added.
Additional details were not available Tuesday night.
