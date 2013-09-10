Friday, June 1 , 2018, 7:38 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Three Seriously Injured in Accident Near Lompoc

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | September 10, 2013 | 9:44 a.m.

Three people, including a small child, were seriously injured Tuesday in a single-vehicle accident north of Lompoc, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

County firefighters responded just after 8:30 a.m. to report of a rollover accident on Highway 1 near Santa Lucia Canyon and Vandenberg Air Force Base, said spokesman Mike Eliason.

Responders found a tan SUV 25 to 30 feet off the roadway in a ravine on its side, with two women and a small child still strapped in a car seat trapped inside.

The child, who suffered moderate injuries, was removed from the car by bystanders and transferred via ground ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center, Eliason said.

Rescue workers spent about 30 minutes extricating the two women, who were critically injured, he said.

Eliason said one was transported by ground ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and the second was picked up by a Calstar helicopter at Lompoc Airport and flown to Cottage.

Drivers were encouraged to use alternative routes as California Highway Patrol continues to investigate the scene.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff

