Three Injured in Head-On Crash Near Lake Cachuma

Three people were injured Sunday night in a head-on collision near Lake Cachuma, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident — involving a Toyota Corolla and a Kia SUV — occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Highway 154, two miles east of the lake, fire Capt. Mike Klusyk said.

The Kia ended up on its side, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Three people were transported to local hospitals, two with moderate injuries and another with minor injuries, Klusyk said. A fourth person suffered minor injuries but declined treatment.

Highway 154 was blocked in both directions for a time, but was reopened at about 8:40 p.m., the CHP said.

