Three Injured in Santa Maria Vehicle Rollover on Highway 101

Three people were injured in a vehicle rollover crash on a Highway 101 offramp at Clark Avenue in Santa Maria.

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the wreck at 2:59 a.m. and found three hurt individuals at the scene, Capt. David Sadecki said.

American Medical Response ambulances transported all three to Marian Regional Medical Center.

Two patients have serious injuries and one has moderate injuries, Sadecki said.

No other details were available.

