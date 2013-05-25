Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 6:40 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Three Jailed After Police Seize Meth, Heroin

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | May 25, 2013 | 12:22 p.m.

Guillermo Martin
Guillermo Martin

Three men suspected of selling methamphetamine and heroin were arrested Friday night, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

At about 10:30 p.m., detectives from the department’s Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team served search warrants on a residence in the 400 block of North K Street, as well as multiple motel rooms and several vehicles, said Sgt. Nathan Flint.

More than 70 grams of meth with a street value of $7,000 and more than 30 grams of heroin with a street value of $3,000 were seized, Flint said.

Investigators also recovered more than $11,000 in cash, packaging materials, cell phones, scales and a handgun, Flint said.

Ronald Gonzales
Ronald Gonzales

A significant amount of the methamphetamine was discovered hidden in the engine compartment of a vehicle by the department’s K-9 Hank, Flint said.

Arrested were Guillermo Martin, 35, of Van Nuys, Ronald Gonzales, 43, of Lompoc, and Ernest Dawson Jr., 31, of Lompoc.

They were booked into the Lompoc Jail on suspicion of possessing meth and heroin for sale, transportation of meth, criminal conspiracy, and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Ernest Dawson Jr.,
Ernest Dawson Jr.,

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

