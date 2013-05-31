Three Juveniles Arrested in Lompoc Valley School Break-in

Three middle-school students were arrested Friday in connection with the burglary and vandalism at a Lompoc Valley elementary school last month, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

The incident occurred April 29 at La Canada Elementary School, said Sgt. Chuck Strange.

Classrooms were vandalized and personal property, including a turtle, was taken from the school at 621 W. North Ave., said Strange, who added that the suspects spray-painted the shell of a second turtle that was not stolen.

“The investigations section aggressively pursued investigative leads, and was able to identify the individuals responsible for the crime,” Strange said.

All three juveniles were booked at the Lompoc City Jail on suspicion of burglary and vandalism, then were released to their parents.

Their names were not released because they are minors.

The investigation is continuing, and anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Lompoc police at 805.736.2341.

