Three Juveniles Arrested in Santa Barbara Stabbing

A 17-year-old was charged with assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly stabbing another juvenile during a fight Monday in downtown Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Two other male juveniles, ages 15 and 16, were allegedly involved in the incident, and were arrested for battery, fighting in public and probation violation, Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

The fight, called in at 2:31 p.m., resulted in the victim being transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening stab wound, Harwood said.

Police think the case is gang-related, and that the fight “stemmed from an ongoing dispute between two groups of people, predominantly juveniles,” Harwood said.

All three were booked Wednesday into the Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall, and are not being identified since they are minors.

Several people were detained immediately after the fight, but they were ultimately released.

Witnesses helped detectives with the investigation, and police were asking anyone with information to contact Detective Ben Ahrens at 805.897.2348 or [email protected]

People can also make calls anonymously to 805.897.2386.

