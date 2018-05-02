Three Juveniles Stabbed During Altercation in Isla Vista

Three juveniles were stabbed Wednesday night during an altercation in Isla Vista, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies, I.V. Foot Patrol officers and emergency personnel were dispatched at about 9 p.m. to the 800 block of Camino del Sur, near Estero Park, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

Authorities found two people lying on the sidewalk with multiple stab wounds who were taken to the hospital: an 18-year-old male, of Santa Barbara, and a 14-year-old male, of Goleta, Hoover said.

Deputies later learned a 17-year-old Goleta male with stab wounds was transported to the hospital by friends.

None of the injuries was believed to be life-threatening.

“Sheriffs deputies have secured the crime scene and are investigating the circumstances leading up to the incident to determine and locate the persons responsible,” Hoover said.

As of late Wednesday night, no arrests had been made, and the victims reportedly were not cooperative with investigators.

Anyone with information about the stabbings is asked to contact the Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division at 805.681.4150.

People can leave an anonymous tip by calling 805.681.4171 or submitting one online at the website: https://www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.

