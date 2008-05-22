Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 7:37 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Three Laguna Blanca Students Earn Perfect Scores on Latin Exams

Spencer Klavan, Alex Greer and Alex Hawker are among 1,062 students out of 135,000 worldwide to get 100 percent.

By Tara Broucqsault | May 22, 2008 | 8:18 a.m.

image
Laguna Blanca eighth-grader Alex Greer, left, senior Spencer Klavan and seventh-grader Alex Hawker received perfect scores on the National Latin Exam. (Tara Broucqsault photo / Laguna Blanca School)

The results of the National Latin Exam are in, and while all students did well, three

Laguna Blanca School

students received special recognition for their perfect scores.

Only 1,062 of 135,000 students who took the test worldwide earned a perfect score. Senior Spencer Klavan was among nine students in the world to earn a perfect score on the Level 6 Exam.

“He skipped a year of Latin, and although he is only a junior, he has already completed both of Laguna’s AP Latin courses,” Magistra Haycock says. Next year, he plans to learn Ancient Greek in an independent study course with Haycock.

Eighth-grader Alex Greer earned a perfect score on the Latin 1 Exam, and seventh-grader Alex Hawker was among only 356 of 16,900 students who got perfect scores on the Intro to Latin Exam.

“Having three students score perfectly on the exam is pretty amazing odds considering the size of our school,” middle school Latin instructor Stephanie Anderson said.

Tara Broucqsault is

Laguna Blanca School

‘s director of public relations.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 