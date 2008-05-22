Three Laguna Blanca Students Earn Perfect Scores on Latin Exams

Spencer Klavan, Alex Greer and Alex Hawker are among 1,062 students out of 135,000 worldwide to get 100 percent.

The results of the National Latin Exam are in, and while all students did well, three

Laguna Blanca School

students received special recognition for their perfect scores.

Only 1,062 of 135,000 students who took the test worldwide earned a perfect score. Senior Spencer Klavan was among nine students in the world to earn a perfect score on the Level 6 Exam.

“He skipped a year of Latin, and although he is only a junior, he has already completed both of Laguna’s AP Latin courses,” Magistra Haycock says. Next year, he plans to learn Ancient Greek in an independent study course with Haycock.

Eighth-grader Alex Greer earned a perfect score on the Latin 1 Exam, and seventh-grader Alex Hawker was among only 356 of 16,900 students who got perfect scores on the Intro to Latin Exam.

“Having three students score perfectly on the exam is pretty amazing odds considering the size of our school,” middle school Latin instructor Stephanie Anderson said.

Tara Broucqsault is

Laguna Blanca School

‘s director of public relations.