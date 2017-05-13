Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 4:28 pm | Fair 81º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Track & Field

Three Local Athletes Qualify for Finals at CIF Division 4 Prelims

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | May 13, 2017 | 8:14 p.m.

Daniel Burquez of Carpinteria qualified for the CIF-Southern Section Divisional Track & Field Finals in the triple jump by finishing as the third leading qualifier at the Division 4 Prelims on Saturday at Carpinteria.

Burquez recorded a jump of 43-4.75 on his first attempt. He was the only Carpinteria athlete to move on to next week’s finals at Cerritos College.

Michael Polk of Valley Christian had the No. 1 mark of 44-00.75 and Trevon Lee of California Military was second at 43-09.75.

Cate’s Kyril Van Schendel earned berths in the finals in the boys 1600 and 3200. He took fourth in the 3200 in 9:44.09 and was seventh in the 1600 with a time of 4:25.49.

Bishop Diego’s Laura Henderson qualified in the girls long jump. She finished seventh at the prelims with a lead of 16-04.25.

Malibu sophomore sensation Claudia Lane ran away in her heats to qualify first in the girls 1600 (4:56.16) and 3200 (10:42.38).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 