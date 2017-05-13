Three Local Athletes Qualify for Finals at CIF Division 4 Prelims

Track & Field

Daniel Burquez of Carpinteria qualified for the CIF-Southern Section Divisional Track & Field Finals in the triple jump by finishing as the third leading qualifier at the Division 4 Prelims on Saturday at Carpinteria.

Burquez recorded a jump of 43-4.75 on his first attempt. He was the only Carpinteria athlete to move on to next week’s finals at Cerritos College.

Michael Polk of Valley Christian had the No. 1 mark of 44-00.75 and Trevon Lee of California Military was second at 43-09.75.

Cate’s Kyril Van Schendel earned berths in the finals in the boys 1600 and 3200. He took fourth in the 3200 in 9:44.09 and was seventh in the 1600 with a time of 4:25.49.

Bishop Diego’s Laura Henderson qualified in the girls long jump. She finished seventh at the prelims with a lead of 16-04.25.

Malibu sophomore sensation Claudia Lane ran away in her heats to qualify first in the girls 1600 (4:56.16) and 3200 (10:42.38).