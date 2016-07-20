Friday, April 13 , 2018, 1:01 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Three Local Boys Volleyball Doubles Teams Qualify for Cal Cup

The 14-under Boys finalists, from left, were champions Christian Evick/Caden Westwick and runners-up Joe Fanaro/Camden Millington.
The 14-under Boys finalists, from left, were champions Christian Evick/Caden Westwick and runners-up Joe Fanaro/Camden Millington.
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | July 20, 2016 | 2:41 p.m.

Santa Barbara boys teams swept the three age divisions at Tuesday's California Beach Volleyball Association Rox Volleyball Series event at East Beach.

The winners earned berths in the Cal Cup Championships in Manhattan Beach at the end of August.

The Boys 14-under division final was an all-Santa Barbara affair. The team of Christian Evick and Caden Westwick defeated Joe Fanaro and Camden Millington for the title.

The Boys 16U final was an international match, with Santa Barbara's Curren Malhotra and Ben Roach taking on Edgar Charchaude and Robin  Rouchere of Dijon, France. Malhotra and Roach prevailed to earn the Cal Cup invitation.

In the 18U division, from left, Brett Kallman/Stephen Maxey finished first, ​Scott Everman/Dane Pederson was second and the French duo of Alexandre Cometti/Axel Dupuy took third.
In the 18U division, from left, Brett Kallman/Stephen Maxey finished first, ​Scott Everman/Dane Pederson was second and the French duo of Alexandre Cometti/Axel Dupuy took third.

In the 18U Division, Brett Kallman and Stephen Maxey defeated Scott Everman and Dane Pederson in an all-local final. The French team of Alexandre Cometti and Axel Dupuy finished third.

The girls divisions were all won by teams from out of the area. Savannah Standage and Kelly Belardi of Redondo and Manhattan Beach won the 12U title over Tatiana Rusich and Colby Bennett of Tustin.

Ivana Rusich (Tustin) Peri Brennan (Laguna Beach) defeated Grace Stenson (Arroyo Grande) and Makenna Wolfe (Shell Beach) to win the 14U division.

Devon Newberry and Lauren White of Santa Monica and Ranch Santa captured the 16U division, beating Alexandra McKeown and Abby Carroll of Aliso Viejo and Southlake.

In the 18s, Presley Forbes and Alyssa Slagerman of Manhattan Beach and Los Angeles topped Madison Dueck and Sjea Anderson of Aptos and Scotts Valley.

The Girls 12U finalists, from left, champions Savannah Standage/Kelly Belardi and runners-up Tatiana Rusich/Colby Bennett.
The Girls 12U finalists, from left, champions Savannah Standage/Kelly Belardi and runners-up Tatiana Rusich/Colby Bennett.

Girls 12U
1. Savannah Standage/Kelly Belardi - Redondo Beach/Manhattan Beach
2. Tatiana Rusich/Colby Bennett - Tustin

Ivana Rusich, left, and Peri Brennan won the Girls 14U division over Grace Stenson and Makenna Wolfe.
Ivana Rusich, left, and Peri Brennan won the Girls 14U division over Grace Stenson and Makenna Wolfe.

Girls 14U
1. Ivana Rusich/Peri Brennan - Tustin/Laguna Beach
2. Grace Stenson/Makenna Wolfe - Arroyo Grande/Shell Beach

The winners of the Girls 16U division were, from left, Devon Newberry and Lauren White over Alexandra McKeown and Abby Carroll.
The winners of the Girls 16U division were, from left, Devon Newberry and Lauren White over Alexandra McKeown and Abby Carroll.

Girls 16U
!.​ Devon Newberry/Lauren White - Santa Monica/Rancho Santa Fe
2. Alexandra McKeown/ Abby Carroll - Aliso Viejo/Southlake

Girls 18U (no photo)
1. Presley Forbes/Alyssa Slagerman - Manhattan Beach/Los Angeles
2. Madison Dueck/Sjea Anderson - Aptos/Scotts Valley

Boys 14U
1. Christian Evick/Caden Westwick - Santa Barbara
2. Joe Fanaro/Camden Millington - Santa Barbara

Curren Malhotra, left, and Ben Roach defeated the French team of Edgar Charchaude and Robin Rouchere for the Boy 16U title.
Curren Malhotra, left, and Ben Roach defeated the French team of Edgar Charchaude and Robin Rouchere for the Boy 16U title.

Boys 16U
1. Curren Malhotra/Ben Roach - Santa Barbara
2. Edgar Charchaude/Robin Rouchere - Dijon, France

Boys 18U
1. Brett Kallman/Stephen Maxey - Santa Barbara
2. ​Scott Everman/Dane Pederson - Santa Barbara
3. Alexandre Cometti/Axel Dupuy - Neuilly and Dijon, France

There were no Boys 12-Under participants.

