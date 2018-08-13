Three Local Football Teams Ranked in CIF Preseason Polls

CIF Polls

Bishop Diego, Santa Ynez and Cabrillo are the only local high school football teams to be ranked in the CIF-Southern Section Preseason Division Polls.

Santa Ynez is the highest ranked area team at No. 2 in Division 7. The Pirates, who have gone 8-2 the last two seasons but failed to make the playoffs because they finished third in a five-team Los Padres League, are now in the six-team Channel League after the Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo area schools moved into the CIF Central Section.

Bishop Diego is third in Division 4. The Cardinals last year won the CIF-SS Division 6 and State Division 3-AA championships. They are the first county team to win a state title.

Bishop is joined in the division rankings by two teams from its new league, the Camino League. Grace Brethren is second and Camarillo is eighth.

Cabrillo, which is coming off a 1-9 season, was ranked seventh in Division 12. The Conquistadores join Santa Ynez, Lompoc, Santa Barbara, San Marcos and Dos Pueblos in the Channel League

DIVISION 4

1 Villa Park

2 Grace Brethren

3 Bishop Diego

4 Corona del Mar

5 Paramount

6 Yucaipa

7 Oak Hills

8 Camarillo

9 El Modena

10 Crespi

DIVISION 7

1 Warren

2 Santa Ynez

3 Pacifica/GG

4 San Jacinto

5 La Salle

6 Millikan

7 Culver City

8 Grand Terrace

9 Northview

10 El Segundo

DIVISION 12

1 Linfield Christian

2 Nogales

3 Rio Hondo Prep

4 Bellflower

5 Santa Monica

6 Banning

7 Cabrillo/L

8 Artesia

9 Xavier Prep

10 Rowland

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.