Tuesday, August 14 , 2018, 12:44 am | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
CIF Polls

Three Local Football Teams Ranked in CIF Preseason Polls

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | August 13, 2018 | 8:19 p.m.

Bishop Diego, Santa Ynez and Cabrillo are the only local high school football teams to be ranked in the CIF-Southern Section Preseason Division Polls.

Santa Ynez is the highest ranked area team at No. 2 in Division 7. The Pirates, who have gone 8-2 the last two seasons but failed to make the playoffs because they finished third in a five-team Los Padres League, are now in the six-team Channel League after the Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo area schools moved into the CIF Central Section.

Bishop Diego is third in Division 4. The Cardinals last year won the CIF-SS Division 6 and State Division 3-AA championships. They are the first county team to win a state title.

Bishop is joined in the division rankings by two teams from its new league, the Camino League. Grace Brethren is second and Camarillo is eighth.

Cabrillo, which is coming off a 1-9 season, was ranked seventh in Division 12. The Conquistadores join Santa Ynez, Lompoc, Santa Barbara, San Marcos and Dos Pueblos in the Channel League

DIVISION 4

1 Villa Park

2 Grace Brethren

3 Bishop Diego

4 Corona del Mar

5 Paramount

6 Yucaipa

7 Oak Hills

8 Camarillo

9 El Modena

10 Crespi

DIVISION 7

1  Warren

2  Santa Ynez

3  Pacifica/GG

4  San Jacinto

5  La Salle

6  Millikan

7  Culver City

8  Grand Terrace

9  Northview

10  El Segundo

DIVISION 12

1 Linfield Christian

2 Nogales

3 Rio Hondo Prep

4 Bellflower

5 Santa Monica

6 Banning

7 Cabrillo/L

8 Artesia

9 Xavier Prep

10 Rowland

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 