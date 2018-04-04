Water Polo
Three Local Water Polo Players Each Score 2 Goals in Team USA’s 2nd Win at Junior Worlds
Ryann Neushul blocks a shot in front of goalie Amanda Longan during a game against New Zealand at the FINA Women’s Water Polo Junior Championships in Greece. (Peter Neushul photo)
By Peter Neushul, Noozhawk Correspondent | September 5, 2017 | 7:59 a.m.
Ryann Neushul of Dos Pueblos and Sarah Klass combined for three goals to break a scoreless tie and spark Team USA to an 11-3 win over New Zealand in a group play game at the FINA Women’s Junior Water Polo World Championships in Volos, Greece on Monday.
Neushul scored two goal, while Klass and Paige Hauschild, a San Marcos alum and a freshman at USC, tallied one each in the second period to push the U.S. lead to 5-2 by halftime.
Abbi Hill of Dos Pueblos powered in two goals from center and assisted Hauschild on the game’s final goal.
Amanda Longan of USC, a member of the 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club, played a strong game, making 12 saves.
Team USA now faces a high-scoring Spain team on Tuesday.
