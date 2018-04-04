Three Local Water Polo Players Each Score 2 Goals in Team USA’s 2nd Win at Junior Worlds

Water Polo

Abbi Hill of Dos Pueblos powered in two goals from center and assisted Hauschild on the game’s final goal.

Neushul scored two goal, while Klass and Paige Hauschild, a San Marcos alum and a freshman at USC, tallied one each in the second period to push the U.S. lead to 5-2 by halftime.

Ryann Neushul of Dos Pueblos and Sarah Klass combined for three goals to break a scoreless tie and spark Team USA to an 11-3 win over New Zealand in a group play game at the FINA Women’s Junior Water Polo World Championships in Volos, Greece on Monday.

